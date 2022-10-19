Diddy surprises students with visit to Bronx school he donated $1m to

Diddy paid students at a charter school he is a co-founder of a surprise visit on Tuesday, 18 October.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, was greated with cheers at Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School.

Diddy donated $1m (£891,26) to the Capital Preparatory Schools network in 2018, in order for the school to open in the autumn of 2020.

Schoolchildren took part in a Q&A session with the rapper, as well as performing a routine to his new Queens Remix of hit single “Gotta Move On.”

