Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The Prince of Wales and Prince George presented the FA Cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.

Prince William and his son, 10, handed the trophy to team captain Bruno Fernandes after the side’s 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City.

The royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively.

George was seen exchanging a few words with manager Pep Guardiola as the latter walked past.

William, who has been president of the Football Association since 2006, has attended Aston Villa football matches on multiple occasions this year with his son.