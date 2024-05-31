Republican Tim Scott clashes with CNN host over Trump verdict

Republican Tim Scott clashed with CNN host Abby Phillip after Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial on Thursday.

The CNN host quizzed Mr Scott on Trump’s comments stating he will “go after” those responsible for taking him to trial.

He replied: “Abby, this is why CNN ratings are so low.

“President Trump looked me in my eyes and told me the best revenge is success.”

Ms Phillip said: “He has said they have gone after me so I will go after them. Will you support that?