Lewis Hamilton addresses losing out to George Russell: ‘Something I don’t have an answer for’
Lewis Hamilton has addressed being outqualified by George Russell for the seventh time this season, describing how his teammate was given Mercedes' only upgrade for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The pair had 0.078 seconds gap between them as they lined up fifth and seventh.
The seven-time world champion told Sky: "I anticipated it would be difficult to outqualify George because he has the upgraded component but it's great to see we are bringing upgrades... I already know automatically that I'm going to lose two-tenths going into qualifying.
"That's definitely frustrating and something I don't have an answer for."
