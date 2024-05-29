Ruth Jones shares biggest fear about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Ruth Jones has opened up about her biggest fear ahead of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The Welsh actor, who plays loveable Nessa in the BBC comedy, surprised fans with the news the show will return for a final episode on Christmas Day, earlier this month.

Appearing on BBC Woman’s Hour on Tuesday (28 May), the actor spoke about having to keep the news a secret, until all the details had been confirmed.

She also opened up on the pressure of making sure the ending will please fans.