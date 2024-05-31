Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey slid down a waterslide riding a rubber ring as the party campaigned about children's mental health on Thursday, 30 May.

The politician wore swimming shorts and a T-shirt to ride down the Ultimate Slip n Slide attraction near Frome, Somerset.

Defending the stunt, Sir Ed said: “Politicians need to take the concerns and interests of voters seriously but I’m not sure they need to take themselves seriously all the time and I’m quite happy to have some fun."

Sir Ed's Frome and East Somerset visit was to support the campaign of his party's candidate Anna Sabine and highlight their pledge to improve mental health support for young people.