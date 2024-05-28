Ed Davey falls off paddleboard as Liberal Democrats campaign in Lake District

Sir Ed Davey fell off a paddleboard into Lake Windermere as the Liberal Democrats hit the campaign trail on Tuesday, 28 May.

The Liberal Democrat leader visited the Lake District to outline his proposals to hold the water industry to account.

In the run-up to the general election, the party has unveiled plans to abolish Ofwat, the body responsible for economic regulation of the privatised water and sewerage industry in England and Wales, and introduce a new water regulator to tackle the sewage crisis.

The party would also ban water CEO bonuses.