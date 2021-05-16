Hilaria Baldwin opens up about son’s ‘scary’ allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her eight-month-old son, Eduardo, having a “scary” allergic reaction that meant he had to be rushed to hospital.

On Saturday, the mother-of-six shared a photograph of herself wearing a jumper that was covered in stains of her infant son’s vomit while holding him in her arms.

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction,” Baldwin wrote in the caption.

“I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads.”

The 37-year-old, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, went on to say that none of her other five children have suffered from allergies.

“My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first,” she wrote.

“Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.”

Baldwin explained that her son has now recovered and thanked the team of medical staff who worked to get him better.

“I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals,” she wrote.

“I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness [sic].”

Baldwin concluded by explaining how important it was for her son to be taken to hospital immediately and offered advice to parents in a similar situation.

“I was told that expediency in this situation is key.. don’t wait to see if it gets better,” she wrote.

“If you find yourself in this situation – just go and reach for help. I love you my baby boy ... mama loves you so.”