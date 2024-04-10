Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton has revealed why she’s not ready to post about her daughter London on social media just yet.

In an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday, the 43-year-old DJ spoke candidly about being a mother in the public eye. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, are the parents of two children: son Phoenix, one, and a four-month-old daughter London, who they welcomed via surrogate.

During her conversation with E! News, Hilton was asked when she was going to share a photo of London on social media, to which Hilton responded: “Soon.” She then specified why she’s refrained from sharing snaps of her daughter online.

“I feel like my life is so public with everything, so I just wanted to keep my little girl to me,” she said. “But I’m gonna show her to the world soon because everyone keeps asking.”

Hilton added that she’ll share photos of London “when the time is right”.

This isn’t the first time that the Paris In Love star has spoken about keeping her daughter off social media. When fans in the comments of her recent TikTok video - which featured Phoenix playing the drums – asked why she wasn’t posting London, she simply responded: “Love you. Soon.”

The socialite’s comments about posting her family on social media come months after Hilton was hit with scrutiny over her son’s appearance. Multiple people on Instagram previously questioned the size of Phoenix’s head, to which Hilton ultimately hit back at negative comments.

“There are some sick people in this world,” Hilton wrote in the comment section at the time. “My angel is perfectly healthy.”

“And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain,” she added.

During an interview with People in November 2023, she revealed why she felt the need to respond to comments about Phoenix’s appearance, noting that her “mamma bear instincts” had come out at the time. While defending her son, Hilton also expressed that she was surprised by the remarks about his head.

“Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” she explained. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”

After noting that she felt “sorry” for anyone who would bully a child online, she thanked the people on social media who chose to defend her son.

“It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” Hilton said. “Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.”

During her recent interview with E! News, Hilton also gave a sweet update about her family life. The reality TV star acknowledged that she’s “having the most incredible time” and has “never been happier,” before sharing the sweet reason why she’d be open to having another child down the line.

“I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship. I don’t know, I’m just enjoying them both so much right now,” she said, referring to her younger sister, Nicky Hilton. “But that would be really amazing.”