Paris Hilton has begun to respond to people asking her why her daughter isn’t in any of her social media posts.

The reality star is known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram and has recently expanded her family with husband Carter Reum, with the couple welcoming a baby boy, Phoenix, via surrogate in January 2023 and then daughter London, also via surrogate, on Thanksgiving 2023 (23 November). While Phoenix has made many social media debuts, London hasn’t.

In one of Hilton’s recent TikToks, which showed Phoenix playing, many people took to the comments to question where London was and why she wasn’t included.

“Why aren’t you showing London?” one commenter questioned.

“Where’s babygirl at? Why no post?” another comment read.

In response to one comment, Hilton wrote: “Love you. Soon.”

To celebrate Easter on Sunday 31 March, Hilton took to Instagram to share two different posts of her family. The first post showed her and Phoenix sitting on a staircase surrounded by pastel-coloured bunnies and chicks, with the one year old wearing teddy bear pajamas and a hat with bear ears. The second showed her, Reum, and Phoenix together.

“Me and my little Easter bear,” she captioned the first carousel of photos.

Once again, people turned to the comments section to question all of the posts featuring only her son and none of her daughter.

“Happy Easter…” one comment began. “He is so darn cute…can’t wait to see your other little girl…” The socialite’s husband responded to this comment, writing: “Not quite ready to share her w the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma.”

Reum also left another comment on the photo that read: “The cutest happiest boy w the best mamma ever.”

Hilton herself has not mentioned why her daughter hasn’t been shown, but some fans have speculated that she is trying to avoid any backlash similar to the previous comments made about her son’s appearance, specifically the size of his head.

“There are some sick people in this world,” Hilton herself wrote in the comment section at the time. “My angel is perfectly healthy.” The mogul added: “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

In an interview with People, she revealed why she felt the need to respond to comments about Phoenix’s appearance. Hilton said that her “mama bear instincts” came out when she first addressed commentary about her son. She continued to explain why she defended her son, before noting that she was surprised by the criticism surrounding his appearance.

“Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” Hilton explained. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”

She then sent a message to critics, stating that she “feels sorry” for anyone who would bully a child online. "They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way,” she said.

The Paris In Love star also expressed her gratitude to people on social media who defended her son amid the commentary surrounding his appearance.

“It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” she said. “Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.”

She continued to describe how moved she was by “messages from people saying how much they love Phoenix and how beautiful he is”. She also praised the fans who encouraged her to avoid listening “to trolls”.

“That just meant a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son,” Hilton continued. “So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us.”

While many fans have questioned when they can expect to see London on Hilton’s Instagram, others have defended the DJ’s decision to keep her daughter away from the public.

“London will come in due time. People were absolutely awful when Phoenix debuted. He is absolutely precious,” one fan wrote in the comments of a recent TikTok, while another said: “Why do people think it’s okay to demand pictures of London? Just because a person is famous doesn’t give people the right to view every second of their private life.”