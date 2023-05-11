Peloton recalls two million bikes after adjustable seats cause injury hazard

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peloton has recalled more than two million bikes due to safety concerns caused by the adjustable seat breaking during use.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for about 2.2 million bikes after receiving 35 reports of the bike’s adjustable seat post “breaking and detaching” during rides, including 13 reports of injuries such as fractured wrists, lacerations, and bruises from falling.

The recall affects bike model PL01, which was sold from January 2018 to May 2023 for about $1,400 and manufactured in Taiwan.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair,” the CPSC said in a statement, adding that Peloton is offering customers a free seat post that can be self-installed.

Peloton said bike models can be identified by the label on the inside front fork of the bike, near the flywheel.

This is not the first time Peloton has faced a widespread recall. In May 2021, the exercise company was forced to recall 125,000 of its treadmills following the death of a six-year-old child and dozens of other injuries.

The CPSC said Peloton began receiving reports of incidents and injuries with the treadmills as early as December 2018, but failed to promptly report the treadmill hazards. The New York-based company agreed to pay a $19 million fine.

The Independent has contacted Peloton for comment.