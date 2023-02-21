Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pink has revealed that her daughter will be working a minimum-wage job while she travels with her mother on tour.

On 21 February, the “Raise Your Glass” singer appeared on the Today show where she explained that her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, and her six-year-old son, Jameson, will be going on tour with her for the singer’s ninth studio album, Trustfall.

As for her eldest child, Willow will be helping out her mother by working a minimum-wage job on the tour. Speaking to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, Pink explained that she recently taught her daughter about working minimum wage jobs.

“Willow has a job on tour,” the 43-year-old singer said. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

However, her pre-teen daughter has yet to grasp the concept of negotiating salaries. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” she explained. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’”

Pink shares her two children with husband Carey Hart. The “So What” singer recently opened up about how she was told her career would be over if she had children. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Pink confessed that at the start of her career, some people in the industry encouraged her not to start a family.

“Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” she said. The singer went on to express how people used to perceive her as “a snarly, man eating, angry, she-man,” but that perception changed after she had children.

“When I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me, and I think that’s when my career began, really,” Pink explained. “I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it.”

It was also her own childhood and the difficult dynamic she had with her family that ultimately encouraged her to have children. “Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I’m super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn’t enough for me,” she said. “I was lonely. I was so lonely. It’s a very lonely business.”