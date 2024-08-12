Post Malone makes rare comment about raising two-year-old daughter with his fiancée

Support truly

Post Malone has made a rare comment about raising his two-year-old daughter with his fiancée.

The 29-year-old singer spoke candidly about his family during a segment of CBS Mornings on August 11. While discussing his new song “Yours,” which is about his daughter, he described how being a parent has made such a big impact on him.

“It changes your life in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom,” he explained about his fiancée, whose identity has been kept private. The “Circles” singer went on to gush over his partner and daughter, noting that they both “saved” him during a difficult point in his life.

“Four years ago, I was on a rough path,” he explained, recalling how much he was drinking and “having a good cry” while struggling with loneliness. “I don’t feel like that anymore, and it’s the most amazing thing.”

However, Malone – whose real name is Austin Post – acknowledged that he needed to go through the emotional time to “figure out” who he was.

Although he keeps his daughter’s name private, the singer shared that he has her initials “DDP” tattooed on his forehead. Malone also detailed just how much his child has shaped his career, as the song “Yours” – featured on his upcoming album, F-1 Trillion – is about her getting married one day.

“I think about it a lot,” he said, referring to his daughter ultimately walking down the aisle. He revealed that he’s already written “a lot of songs” about the two-year-old.

Malone announced the news of his engagement and the arrival of his first child in 2022. “[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl,” he said during an episode of The Howard Stern Show at the time. When Stern asked, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?” the singer clarified: “No, that’s my daughter.”

Malone then acknowledged that he’ll be keeping details about his child private, adding: “I want to let her make her own decisions.” When Stern asked Malone if he and his girlfriend were married, the singer revealed that his partner was his “fiancée.”

The “Sunflower” singer has previously spoken about keeping his personal life away from the spotlight. Last September, Malone explained why he refrains from posting about his child online during an interview for CR Fashion Book’s “Muses“ issue.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready,” he said. “We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening.”

Malone also told the outlet that he was enjoying getting his daughter into fashion, admitting that he loved dressing her in “everything camo.”

“It’s so fun and I love seeing how far with her mom I can push it,” he explained. “Like, see if I can get her a tiny little night vision helmet and stuff like that.”