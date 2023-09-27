Post Malone explains why his child is absent from his social media

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has opened up about his decision to keep his 16-month-old daughter and his fiancée out of the spotlight.

In an interview for the CR Fashion Book’s Muses issue, the 28-year-old “Sunflower” singer got candid about keeping his personal life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

He explained to the outlet: “I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready.”

“We live in such an interestingly semi-connected world where everybody is a phone call away, but you lose a lot of the intricacies and nuance of being with the person and seeing what’s actually happening,” he added.

Malone - whose real name is Austin Post - also told the outlet that he was enjoying getting his daughter into fashion, admitting that recently he has been loving dressing his daughter in “everything camo”. He added: “It’s so fun and I love seeing how far with her mom I can push it. Like, see if I can get her a tiny little night vision helmet and stuff like that.”

Although he did say that he has a laidback approach to parenting, he admitted that there were certain things he’s been on the fence about, such as a toy Maybach her grandfather bought her. “It’s scary because her grandpa got her a little Maybach and she loves it. It’s terrifying because I’m like: ‘You don’t like this car. You want something with better gas mileage, you want something that’s a little cheaper...,’” he jokingly explained.

According to the rapper, becoming a parent has changed his life for the better. He revealed in an August appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he has “never felt healthier,” and is “the happiest [he’s] been in a long time” since he welcomed his toddler in 2022 with his fiancée.

In an April Instagram post, he wrote that he started making healthier choices for the sake of his daughter. “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” the singer said. He credited his 55-pound weight loss to cutting out soda from his diet alongside performing for his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour, which started on 8 July.

In the past, the singer said that his post-show rituals would usually include him indulging in a soda. “Shows, soda,” he elaborated to Rogan about his guilty pleasure. “Soda is so bad. It’s so bad, but it’s so good. I’ll have a soda. I’m a bad boy and I’ll have a Monster energy [drink].”

He added: “I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”