Post Malone takes his shoes off and gives them to young fan at meet-and-greet

Post Malone took off his shoes and gave them away to a young fan during a meet-and-greet last month.

In a heartwarming clip shared on social media, he can be seen signing the boy’s green checkered Vans before taking off his own white Converse trainers, signing them, and giving them away.

“This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is,” TikToker user Nicole Bracher wrote, sharing the video.

Her clip has been viewed nearly 600,000 times since being shared on 15 August.