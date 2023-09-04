Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has shown off his weight loss in new photos after revealing he gave up soda in an effort to become healthier.

On 28 August, the “Sunflower” singer — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — shared with his Instagram followers a full-body mirror selfie of his new look. In the photo, he was dressed in all black head to toe, with the singer writing in the caption: “Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, I love you.”

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on 8 August, the singer credited his weight loss with cutting out soda as well as performing regularly for his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour, which started on 8 July. He revealed to the popular podcast host that he went from 240lbs to 185lbs, effectively losing 55 pounds.

In the past, the singer said that his post-show rituals would usually include him indulging in a soda. “Shows, soda,” he elaborated to Rogan about his guilty pleasure. “Soda is so bad. It’s so bad, but it’s so good. I’ll have a soda. I’m a bad boy and I’ll have a Monster energy [drink].”

He added, “I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

Cutting back on soda is one of many lifestyle choices the singer has made this past year. Ever since welcoming his baby girl in 2022 with his fiancée, he revealed that he has “never felt healthier,” and is “the happiest [he’s] been in a long time”.

In an April Instagram post, he wrote that he started making healthier choices for the sake of his daughter. “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” the singer said.

According to Dr Elizabeth Ko and Dr Eve Glazier from UCLA Health, drinking soda has been linked to many adverse health conditions, including "obesity, poor blood sugar control, and diabetes”and “recent studies have found an association with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease”. The doctors also noted that research indicates that drinking at least one soda per day “measurably increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes”. Though some might suggest diet sodas as an alternative, the doctors wrote that they are “not any better” because they can increase hunger and disrupt metabolism.

The “Circles” singer doesn’t intend to stop his wellness journey by just cutting back on soda and eating better, he also said he plans on cutting back on “smokes and brews” as well.