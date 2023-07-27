Post Malone hits back at false ‘rumour’ about hard drug use

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has hit back at false “rumours” regarding his drug use, stating that he has never taken “hard drugs” in his life.

The “Rockstar” musician, 28, had prompted “concerns” from some fans due to his recent weight loss and on-stage behaviour.

However, Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, informed fans that he has “never felt healthier”, and has been living a better lifestyle since having a child.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Malone said: “Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing.

“I just want to take some time now,” he continued. “And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

The artist welcomed his first daughter with his fiancée in May 2022. He has kept his relationship private.

“I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects,” Malone added. “That’s what I love to do.”

Malone has spoken previously about his difficult relationship with alcohol, but told Lowe that it was now in a “good spot”.

“I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I’m not a little f***ed up,” he said. “It’s a good spot now because if I’m not recording or I’m not talking to people or if I’m not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It’s having a beer with my dad or with my bud.”

Speaking about fan speculation over his drug use, Malone remarked: “I mean, first off, I shouldn’t have to really justify anything to anyone, but I appreciate the concerns that people.

“But then it just goes… It goes from like, Hey, I hope he’s fine. But then the rumour starts that I’m doing hard drugs, which I’ve never done in my entire life.”

Malone previously addressed concerns over his health in an Instagram post back in April.

Last September, Malone was rushed to hospital after tripping over and struggling to breathe during a gig in St Louis.

In May, Malone was praised for gifting a Scottish singer money towards a house deposit. The musician, Gregor Hunter Coleman, recalled the interaction in an interview with the BBC.