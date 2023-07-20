Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new mother has shared the intimate moment her husband helped her use the bathroom after giving birth to their baby boy.

Tiffany Remington’s TikTok video, which has now attracted more than seven million views, showed “the reality of birth” as the new mom struggled with a postpartum bowel movements. “It’s time to poop after birth,” she said, adding that the act is just as “mortifying” as delivery is for her.

In the video, the Portland-based mother of two proceeded toward the bathroom with her husband Caleb behind her.

After Remington took the “stool softener” Colace to ease the process, Caleb joined his wife in the bathroom to aid with wiping. “Ow, that’s hot,” the new mother proclaimed while her partner stuck his head between her and the toilet with a tissue in hand. “Oh nice poo poo,” her husband told her in response, prompting Remington to roll her eyes as Caleb continued in his baby voice: “Did you go pee pee or poo poo?“

“Okay, I think you’re clean,” Caleb proclaimed before eyeing something he missed. The TikToker’s partner then moved on to prepare a maternity pad for her to wear in her postpartum underwear that will catch any bleeding.

Over 4,800 followers left comments on Remington’s post, admitting they either loved seeing the candid footage or hated it.

“Honestly this is amazing ... a lot of women go into postpartum not knowing what to expect after giving birth and this is so real,” one person wrote, while another added: “Couple goals.”

“I would love support but this is WAY too much support,” someone else admitted. “I could never,” one viewer agreed.

The social media personality didn’t expect everyone to be in awe of her honest moment, but her point in posting was to show the hardships of postpartum, though she did note she was lucky because her and Caleb’s intimacy “goes beyond physical.” She also said she wanted other women who may be giving birth for the first time to see the reality.

“Before any toxic messages roll through, yes I am fully capable of doing this on my own.. but my husband asked if he can help because he knows I hate the feeling of being dirty and choose not to wipe due to my tears, inflammation, and comfortability,” her caption read.

“Why share this? Because this is the reality of birth, not just the newborn snuggles,” she continued. “The first visit to the loo can be terrifying. You dont have the adrenaline of pushing out a baby so it can be painful. It can also feel like you’re doing this alone and experiencing these very real feelings by yourself. I promise you, you’re not!”

According to a report by Dr Erica Newland in the Cleveland Clinic, the first bowel movement following delivery can be uncomfortable. “There can be some pain when pooping, particularly if your stools are hard,” she explained. “After giving birth, it can take a while for your body to get back to its pre-pregnancy state. Physically and emotionally, you’re trying to recover from a major event that’s caused many changes.”

Speaking with Today, Remington admitted she hoped to “crack the ‘supermom’ stereotype with her video” and encourage women to ask for help if they need it, and for their partners to be there when they do. “[Moms] should be able to hand over some responsibility when it comes to birth and childcare,” she noted.

Luckily, Caleb had no problem assuming bathroom responsibility for his son Calvin’s birth, and in 2021 when his daughter was born. He thanked his “strong stomach” for allowing him to be there when Remington needs help wiping, or her vaginal lacerations require monitoring.

“I have a great deal of empathy for what Tiffany when through, and a strong stomach,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Remington for comment.