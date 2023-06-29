Can you prevent stretch marks during pregnancy? I put Secret Saviours to the test

Our writer put Secret Saviours’s prevention wear to the test from week 12 of pregnancy, to see if preventing stretch marks was possible
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
According to the NHS, stretch marks affect 8 out of 10 pregnant women, and it’s no surprise – skin is being stretched to new extremes to make room for a growing baby. You’ll know from honest conversations with friends and family that some women will get lots of stretch marks, some will only get a few, and others will get none at all – but it’s impossible to identify who will or won’t be affected and to what degree.
At 5ft 2in, I haven’t done much growing in my life, so I instantly felt nervous that my body wouldn’t know how to handle so much drastic stretching. It was only about six weeks into the first trimester that I soon realised my body was capable of getting stretch marks, when I started to see newfound stripes crop up on my hips and boobs. Though, I can’t put all the blame on my baby for my body’s sudden stretching – I had just come back from a month of indulging in daily three-course meals during my honeymoon in Australia.
It wasn’t until I was waiting for an antenatal appointment in my local NHS hospital, when I saw a video appear on the waiting room TV showcasing Secret Saviours’s stretch mark prevention kits, that I felt hopeful there could be a solution after all. I started Googling the brand instantly and was relieved to see more than 1,000 honest reviews and photos from real women of different ages, shapes and sizes posing stretch-mark free, having used the products. I was even more tempted by the prospect after reading that Secret Saviours has helped prevent stretch marks for more than 8,000 women in the UK.
However, if you do develop stretch marks, it’s important to remember they are a badge of honour for growing another human. Lesley Bland, a registered midwife at My Expert Midwife, says: “Embrace them and care for them – after all, it is estimated that 50-90 per cent of women will have them, so, welcome to the gang!”
While your newfound stripes will always be a visible memory of such a special chapter in your life, and I encourage you to be proud of them, there is no denying that many women, like myself, would prefer not to have them.
In an honest interview with Sophie Hooper, the founder of Secret Saviours, she admitted that if she could choose not to have stretch marks, she would. She explained that her own experience of stretch marks from both her pregnancies was among the reasons why she wanted to help women.
While she said she feels so much admiration for women who embrace their stretch marks, she opened up about her body confidence struggles since acquiring stretch marks, and her reluctance to put her belly on show. Having self-esteem issues is something I can completely relate to, including being the main reason why I felt so nervous about how I’d feel if stretch marks started appearing on my body. With holidays involving pool time on the agenda within the first year after giving birth, I’m already self-conscious about getting into swimwear postpartum and I don’t even know how my body will look yet.
How does Secret Saviours prevention wear work?
Secret Saviours prevention wear ranges from bands and briefs to leggings, shorts and bras – all intelligently crafted with textile technology to support the prevention of stretch marks in the most vulnerable areas. Invented by two University College Hospital London doctors, the derma dot intelligent skin support textile technology consists of clever tacky pads printed onto shapewear. The pads hold skin in place, dispersing any pressure as skin stretches. It cleverly blocks the path of stretch marks as they try to rip downwards through the dermis.
The three-step kits (day gel, prevention wear and night cream) have been tested in clinical and independent consumer trials. The clinical trial found around 70 per cent of users didn’t get stretch marks and 20 per cent had less-severe stretch marks, while 82 per cent of Secret Saviours users didn’t get stretch marks in the consumer trial.
How I tested
I started testing Secret Saviours’s stretch mark prevention band and full brief kits from week 12 of my pregnancy. At that point, my bump wasn’t noticeable at all but I wanted to get as much of a head start as I could, following the brand’s recommended guidelines. I opted for a size small in a pair of the black briefs and a size medium in the nude band.
Minus a few days here and there, I applied the day gel, wore the prevention wear and smoothed my bump with the night cream throughout the rest of the trimesters. I used the gel routinely after my morning shower and rubbed the night cream in just before bedtime.
Being strict on myself to wear the band or briefs daily meant I also tested them with all sorts of outfits, during exercise and for long periods of time. I rated the products based on comfort, quality post-wash, body sculpting, support, VPL/VBL (visible pant line/visible band line) and, of course, how well they prevented stretch marks.
During my third trimester, Secret Saviours launched its latest range of prevention wear leggings and bra kits. I couldn’t wait to get my boobs and bum in a pair of each and began testing from week 30 of my pregnancy. This testing was slighly different having already developed some stretch marks on my breasts, thighs and hips since growing my mini me. For this test, I instead counted how many ‘tiger stripes’ I already had in each of the vulnerable areas to see if they increased, stayed the same, or reduced from wearing the prevention wear for seven weeks.
Secret Saviours review
The day gel and night creams are included in each of the prevention kits reviewed below, so I thought I’d share my experience of those two products first. As soon as you open even just the outer packaging of the kits, you’re welcomed with such a fresh, natural smell of the products’ organic ingredients.
I never used to moisturise my body post-shower but I can confidentally say my skin is grateful for the new routine as I’ve experienced zero dryness since using the creams. Lots of women experience an itchy tummy during pregnancy as their bump grows but, luckily, I’ve had no sense of this and I think my indulgently nourished skin has something to do with it. Adding these morning and evening moisturising slots into my daily routine also means designated bonding time with baby as the gentle circular motions on my bump when applying creams always gets them kicking.
Read below to find out how I got on with testing each of the prevention wear kits to support my bump, bottom, boobs and thighs from developing stretch marks.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.
Secret Saviours pregnancy stretch marks prevention band kit
Sizes available: S, M, L
Products included: Three - band, day gel and night cream
Colourways: Nude and black
Washing instructions: Wash at 30C and air dry
When to wear: Daily, as soon as bump shows
Why we love it
Thick cushioned support for your back
Flatters your bump in outfits
Take note
The band can roll up slightly if your outfit doesn’t keep it in place
I tested the prevention band in nude size medium and it fitted perfectly throughout each trimester. At 12 weeks, when my bump was only small, it was a little roomy but still succeeded in indenting my tummy with the pads.
I loved wearing the band not only for the stretch mark benefits, but because I felt like it sculpted and complemented my bump under fitted clothes. The band was helpfully seam-free and the nude colouring blended with my skin perfectly to allow me to feel confident in whatever I wore – even if the fabric was on the thinner side.
As my bump got even larger, from about week 28, along came some back pain for the ride. Thankfully, the band doubles up as a pregnancy support band to help reduce lower back pain or discomfort when exercising, travelling or sitting down for long periods of time. I was extremely grateful for its cushioned support in the third trimester.
The day gel and night cream is included in the kit and used as part one and part three of the three-step process.
Secret Saviours pregnancy stretch marks prevention brief kit
Sizes available: S, M, L
Products included: Three: briefs, day gel and night cream
Colourways: Nude and black
Washing instructions: Wash at 30C and air dry
When to wear: Daily, as soon as bump shows
Why we love it
Luxurious silky fabric and full coverage for comfort
Suitable to wear postpartum, to comfort C-section or natural-birth recovery
The brief kit consists of the comfiest pants I have ever worn, plus the refreshing day gel and night cream to complete the three-step ritual. I opted for a pair of black briefs in size small, and I did not want to take them off from the moment I slipped them on. The soft, silky fabric is just dreamy on your skin and provides you with all-day comfort.
I particularly appreciated wearing them for long commutes to work and even during exercise. Yes, despite the full bum coverage these briefs are actually seam-free enough to wear under leggings for workouts. I was grateful I didn’t have to try and squeeze into my pre-pregnancy thongs for exercise anymore, which really did not complement my newfound wider hips.
We’re honestly not goths in my household but, luckily for me, a dark clothes wash is our most regular load. In fact, my desire to wear these briefs as often as possible meant my pre-pregnancy laziness of doing household chores was finally kicked into gear, encouraging me to keep on top of dirty washing piles. Thankfully, I’m also now in a better rhythm to contend with all the dirty clothes my baby will no doubt bring along with them.
However, thanks to my engrained lazy attitude, I did come up with a top tip to extend the briefs’ lifespan a little longer before needing to wash them – simply wear a pair of knickers underneath them.
Secret Saviours pregnancy stretch marks prevention bra kit
Sizes available: 32D - 36E
Products included: Three: bra, day gel and night cream
Colours available: Nude and black
Washing instructions: Wash at 30C and air dry
When to wear: Daily, from six weeks of pregnancy
Why we love it
The bra also works well for postpartum comfort, with its extra thick lining to fit nursing pads and keep leakage invisible
You know that incredible feeling when you take your bra off after a long day? Well, this revolutionary bra lets you enjoy that same blissful feeling all day, while being graciously supported and working to prevent stretch marks.
It fits just like a top-quality sports bra – seamless, supportive and comfortable on your back, but with the added bonus of inner derma dot lining to help prevent stretch marks on your boobs.
I wore this bra, and used the day gel and night cream included in the kit, regularly from week 28 of my pregnancy. I already had some faint lines on each boob from growing in my teenage years and the early part of pregnancy but I can gratefully say no additional stretch marks have appeared since wearing the bra.
Secret Saviours pregnancy stretch marks prevention leggings kit
Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
Products included: Three: leggings, day gel, night cream
Colourways: Black
Washing instructions: Wash at 30C and air dry
When to wear: Daily, as soon as your body starts growth
Why we love it
Flatters your growing bum and legs
Take note
They feel tighter and can become more difficult to put on as you grow, so we’d advise measuring your bump to match the recommended sizing
“Wow” is what I said when I put these leggings on for the first time. I was pleasantly surprised by how much of my hips, bum, bump and thighs were generously protected with the derma dot pads. I imagined they would only cover small areas of skin but they really don’t leave any room for pesky stretch marks to grow.
They are quite snug to pull on, so you might find yourself doing a funny wriggle to get into them, but boy, once you’ve danced your way in they feel like a dream, thanks to the luxurious silky fabric and sculpting fit. I was actually grateful for the snug fit to help reduce the water retention in my swollen calves, too.
I tested this kit from week 31 of pregnancy (as soon as the leggings launched) and followed the same day gel and night cream three-step process as the other products included here. I have to admit, I did sometimes forget to put the creams on my bum and legs, because it felt quite alien putting twice-daily products in those areas, but once I got more into a routine, like I had with my bump, I was really pleased with the results.
I loved wearing these as frequently as I could until they needed washing, including while walking the dog, for coffee catch-ups and shopping trips. It’s lucky I work from home as I could get away with wearing the exact same “officewear” daily. You can subtly see the derma dots on your bum and hips, though, so I’d always pair with an oversized shirt or sweater to nicely hide them when out in public.
As midwife Lesley explained to me: “There is little you can do to prevent stretch marks but certainly a number of steps you can take to minimise and soothe them.” With an open mind when testing, and pure appreciation of the fact I was growing a tiny human, I thought my skin was well overdue some TLC, regardless of whether I ended up with stretch marks or not.
With so many baby essentials and nursery items to buy during pregnancy, at £90 for the band or brief kit, I was reluctant to spend so much on a product I wasn’t even certain would work for my body. But I can honestly say it’s been worth every penny for the feeling of confidence it’s given me throughout pregnancy. The prevention leggings are a hefty price but when you add up the amount of money you’d easily spend on maternity leggings anyway, it’s a no brainer to buy such a luxurious feeling pair that also helps to prevent stretch marks.
The result of testing so far has been extremely promising and, at nine months pregnant, I am stretch-mark free on my tummy and have not seen an increase in tiger stripes on my bum, hips or boobs.
Finding effective pregnancy-safe skincare products that protect and nourish your body can be overwhelming, so I was grateful for the day gel and night cream formulas, which became a highlight of my day. The most magical ingredient is Centella asiatica, which increases collagen to boost your body’s natural elastin and promote skin regenaration, all while blended with Vitamin E, B and hormone-balancing mineral oils that smell delightful. The calming scent made every morning and evening feel like a spa ritual, while bonding with my baby bump with comforting rubs that made them kick with excitement.
The prevention garments quickly became daily essentials in my maternity wardobe, not only because of the skincare benefits, but because they acted as stylish solutions to flattering my newfound curves, complementing my bump and boosting my confidence in unfamiliar outfits. My bigger boobs, growing tummy and often-aching back were graciously supported and comforted by the stretchy fabric, which was invisble under clothes, thanks to its seamless design. I also love the eco-friendly ethos behind the products too, with them being made from 85 per cent recycled yarns and tubes made from sugarcane, all delivered in fully sustainable packaging with informational leaflets accessed via a QR code on the bottles.
Advice from a midwife
I reached out to Lesley Bland, a registered midwife at My Expert Midwife, to ask what advice she could give to women who struggle with stretch marks or who want to prevent them during pregnancy. Here’s what she had to say...
What exactly are stretch marks?
Stretch marks (or striae) are very common during pregnancy, puberty and after rapid weight gain. They are caused by rapid growth of part of the body causing the collagen and elastin in your skin to effectively be torn. This occurs in the middle layer of your skin, called the dermis. That tearing or stretching makes the blood vessels below the skin’s surface to be more visible, which is why the marks initially appear red or darker than your skin tone. They gradually fade to a brown/pink and then become a very faint silver/skin colour. The damage to the dermis may often cause an itching or burning sensation, which, if scratched, increases the blood flow to that area and increases irritation.
In pregnant and postnatal women, these stretch marks tend to be most apparent on the abdomen, thighs, bottom, breasts, and tops of the arms where weight gain is most likely.
Can we prevent or get rid of stretch marks?
You can support and strengthen your skin by looking after it pre-pregnancy – through regular exfoliation and gentle skin-brushing, to remove dead skin cells and encourage the formation of new ones, while improving circulation to the area and in effect giving your skin a detoxification. Keeping your skin hydrated using products designed to mimic your own skin pH (4.7) will help to prevent it from drying out and becoming irritated, making itching and skin damage less likely
What products would you recommend?
Using skin-specific products, containing hydrating, nourishing and soothing ingredients such as vitamin E, coconut oil, calendula and beeswax will help your skin to lock in moisture, creating lasting hydration and added strength. This may reduce the chance of you developing stretch marks or could minimise them and speed up the healing and fading process.
FAQs
Sophie, founder of Secret Saviours, answers all your burning questions.
When should I start using Secret Saviours?
For best results, Secret Saviours recommends using the kits from weeks 12-14 of your pregnancy or when you start to see your bump.
How often should I wash the preventionwear?
You can wash the band as often as you wish up to 40C. Let it air dry naturally and avoid direct heat, tumble drying or dry cleaning to prevent damage to the pads.
How do I measure my bump?
You can get a more accurate determination of your size if you put a measuring tape around your back and take the measurement from your belly button.
Will I need more than one size of the pants/band?
For optimum comfort throughout all trimesters, you’re likely to need two sizes during your pregnancy. However, the preventionwear stretches with your bump as you grow so many women find that one size fits throughout their whole pregnancy.
How long does the preventionwear last?
It is estimated that the band will last for three months if worn every day and washed approximately 80 times.
Can I swill wear my band/pants postpartum?
Absolutely. Women who continued to wear the band for two to four weeks after a natural delivery or C-section, found it was very supportive for their back, posture and relaxing abdominal wall. Secret Saviours’s day gel and night cream also contain ingredients proven to support wound healing.
Are the creams safe to use during pregnancy?
The day gel and night cream has been created by medical experts to ensure all ingredients are safe for use during pregnancy. The products are dermatologically tested and hypo allergenic.
Should the band/pants feel tight?
The preventionwear should fit snugly over your bump and leave an impression on your skin from the special pads, when removed. The level of compression is minimal to the inside of the abdomen, meaning your baby has just as much room to move around, with or without a band present.
If your band/pants start to feel tight or too restrictive on your hips or waist, you will need to purchase the next size up.
Can I use other creams, gels or oils with the pads?