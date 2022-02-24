A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.

Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.

However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in Virginia, recently explained on Facebook with her 16-year-old son’s permission, he is “solely tube fed with EleCare Jr formula” and needs the formula.

“Long shot but I am desperate… the FDA just recalled tons of infant formula due to a dangerous bacteria,” she wrote in a Facebook post on 18 February. “My 16 year old is solely tube-fed with EleCare Jr Formula.

“I just checked and all 62 cans we have are recalled. As of now, he has no food. None.”

Rowan then said that the family was willing to pay anyone who has “even a can or two” that they could purchase, and that they would drive anywhere.

“I am working to try to get new cases but everyone in America is too,” she continued. “Our choices are no food or likely anaphylaxis so we are putting this out to our community for any help we can get.”

Speaking to The Washington Post, Rowan explained that her son Will, who has several health conditions including Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis and gastroenteritis, is “basically allergic to all food” and that he relies on a permanent feeding tube to consume about 10 cups of the amino acid hypoallergenic formula each day. The night before the recall, Rowan said that the family received 58 cans of EleCare Jr, which she said has been her son’s primary form of sustenance for the last two years, but that the family learned soon after that “every can in our house was part of the recall”.

On Facebook, Rowan’s plea was met with an outpouring of support from community members, who began to offer the family their supplies of the formula and reshare the post in other groups on Facebook.

“Putting the word out in one of my mom groups. Sending prayers,” one Facebook user wrote, while another said: “I am driving down 95 today and will make stops to check stores. Also, sharing this on my neighbourhood page to see…”

In one update posted in response to the offers to help, Rowan said that she was “overwhelmed” by the support, adding that she was “beyond grateful” for everyone who reached out.

“Crying at work is usually frowned upon..but I am very touched,” she wrote, before clarifying that the family was looking for “100 per cent hypoallergenic EleCare Jr” and that “sadly no other formula will work”.

“Again - I am humbled and grateful,” she wrote.

In another follow-up, Rowan revealed that her post had been shared more than 170 times and that the family was “feeling love from near and far”.

“At this point, with community help - we have four cans,” she updated her followers. “We are still waiting to hear from the doctor if we can try anything else. And a fellow tube mom in Utah is sending us six cans!”

Rowan also said that she had been in contact with Abbott, which was dealing with extremely high call volume as a result of the recall, but which had assured her that it was working to make more formulas.

“Our insurance and doctors and medical supply folks are working to approve an alternative so we are on the right road,” she continued.

As the offers continued to pour in, Rowan revealed that her son had been approved for a new prescription for hypoallergenic amino acid-based formula Neocate. However, as people continued to offer suggestions, the comments section of the Facebook post turned into a lifeline of support for other parents who needed the hard-to-find formulas.

One comment read: “Hey, I private-messaged you. Are you still helping other parents find EleCare for their tubie kids? I’m sorry to hijack your post but several friends have linked to you and your story after I made a similar post today. There was a news article that said you are now helping other parents and we are so desperate to feed our son.”

“If you still see any EleCare please stay in touch,” Rowan wrote in response to one person who revealed that they were in another Facebook group that had located the formula. “We are shipping to families in need across the country. Thanks so much.”

In response to another comment, Rowan expressed her hope that one of the offers could help another parent, adding: “I am not sure where you are located but I can help drive if it works out in any way.”

While reflecting on the assistance she received, Rowan told The Washington Post that she could “not believe how this had flung from me being worried to being overwhelmed by the help”.

“Nobody asked what’s wrong with him. They just asked: ‘What can we do?’” she said.

As for the help that she’s been able to offer other families in need, Rowan acknowledged the support from the online community.

“We just had a mom in New Jersey sending cans to Seattle, and we have a mom in Maryland sending cans to Massachusetts. This team of moms on the internet have figured out how to offer what they have,” she said, adding that the ordeal has taught her that “people are good”.

In a statement to the outlet, Abbott Nutrition said: “We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation.”

The Independent has contacted Rowan and Abbott Nutrition for comment.