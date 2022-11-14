Pregnant woman forced to cut off wedding ring after eight years due to swelling

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pregnant woman has shared she was forced to cut off her wedding ring due to swelling in her fingers.

Mother-to-be Vicky Logan went viral on TikTok last week when she filmed all the ways she tried to remove her engagement ring and wedding band from her swelling fingers. “POV: you waited too long to take off your wedding ring during pregnancy,” she wrote in the TikTok video.

The clip – which has gained more than 442k views since it was posted on 2 November – shows Logan using a number of methods to remove the rings. First, she tried placing a ribbon in between her finger and the two rings. Then, she oiled up her finger before ultimately going to a jeweler who slices the rings off.

“Shoulda took it off when I had the chance,” she captioned the video.

Now, Logan has used her viral video as a warning for other pregnant mothers to remove their rings before it’s too late. In the comments section, the Chicago-based content creator revealed she’s worn the rings for eight years without taking them off.

However, some helpful TikTokers commented that the rings can be welded back together post-pregnancy as long as it was a clean cut.

“TAKE THEM OFF,” Logan replied to one commenter. “One day it might not come off and you’ll be sad like me.”

Fellow mothers also shared their own experiences with swelling during pregnancy. Some were quick to remove their rings, while others are still paying the prince.

“I took mine off around eight months,” one person wrote. “When I was in labor without my rings, I kept thinking the nurses would assume I was having a baby by a married man.”

“Omg girl I woulda been distraught lol I took mine off soon as I realised I was swelling one day,” another user said.

One TikToker explained how they kept their rings on “the whole time” of their pregnancy and now they can’t get them off four years later. Someone else wrote that they also had to have their rings cut off due to swelling.

“Why didn’t the docs remind us to take that ring off with all those appointments we go to!?” she said.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), it is normal to get some swelling during pregnancy, particularly in the legs, ankles, feet and fingers. Swelling is often caused by the body retaining more fluid during pregnancy. The growing uterus can also affect blood flow in the legs, ankles, and feet, causing even more swelling.

The NHS also states a sudden increase in swelling can be a sign of preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure.

To reduce swelling, experts suggest avoiding standing for long periods of time, wearing comfortable shoes and socks, exercising, and drinking plenty of water to help the body get rid of excess water.

After Vicky Logan was forced to cut off her wedding rings because of her swelling fingers, one TikToker looked on the bright side of things. “Welp sounds like a new ring/push gift is coming,” they said.