Cancer survivor paralysed after slipping on ice walking home from pub

A man who survived cancer fears he may now be left paralysed for life after slipping on an icy pavement.

Neil Tracey, 59, was walking home from the pub after watching England lose 2-1 to France in the World Cup on December 10, when he slipped over an icy, raised slab.

As he had his hands in his pockets to keep warm, Neil couldn’t catch his fall and hit his head, leaving him unconscious, his son said.

When Neil woke up, he couldn’t reach his phone, speak or move his arms or legs. He says he thought he would lie there and freeze to death.

Luckily, a neighbour found Neil and called emergency services while giving him blankets to warm up with while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Neil was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, where he was diagnosed with a compressed spinal cord.

He is still unable to move his legs and can only whisper.

Doctors fear he may be paralysed for the rest of his life, a prospect his son Joel Tracey, 27, dreads to think about.

He said: “It’s not great, nobody wants to see their dad like that.

“He’s a proper active bloke, he’s up and about all the time and he works six days a week.

“So he’s gone from doing everything to not even be able to go on his phone, and it’s pretty hard to see.

“When I first went to visit him, he couldn’t move and only had the littlest bit of emotion in his fingers.

“That was it and he was just laid on the bed feeling pretty sorry for himself and not looking great.”

Doctors have said that the grandfather-of-one will be in hospital for at least another three months and if he isn’t paralysed, it will take a further year for him to fully recover.

This means that Neil, who was cleared of prostate cancer a few years ago, may not be able to return to work as a self-employed mechanic and might also need a mobility scooter.

His family are now raising money to help with bills and any other equipment he may need in the future.

Son Joel said: “While he’s off work, he has got no income and he’s got lots of bills.

“If he’s not going to be going to work for the best part of 18 months, he is not going to be in a good shape financially.

“We don’t even know if he will be back at work in 18 months but I’m hoping so.

“I would love to go and see him tonight and see him jump out of bed but obviously I know that’s not going to happen.

“If he was back at work in three months then I would love it but I don’t see that at all.

“But basically we want to help him cover his costs and if he needs a scooter to get around on, at least he’s got money in the bank then he can spend it on that.”