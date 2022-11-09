Rebel Wilson says it was ‘devastating’ to find out that she had no viable embryos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the “devastating” moment when she found out that she had no viable embryos.

The 42-year-old actor discussed some of the steps she took to become a mother in a recent interview with People, which was published after she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

She recalled to the publication that while filming her upcoming movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, she received some unfortunate “news” about her eggs, which she previously “harvested” in order to have a baby.

“During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed,” Wilson explained.

The Senior Year star went on to explain how difficult this experience was, adding: “So I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through 3 surgeries at that point and no viable embryos. It was devastating.”

However, she didn’t let this stop her from becoming a parent. She then described how her mixed feelings at the time attributed to her role in her new film.

“I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong that I needed to keep trying,” Wilson said. “It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope. and it all played into my performance. It was a very emotional time.”

The comedian announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce, on Instagram on Monday. Calling her child a “beautiful miracle” in the caption of her post, Wilson expressed her gratitude for her loved ones, especially her surrogate.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she wrote. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!”

Wilson then detailed her excitement for the future and that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable”.

“I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she concluded.

During another interview with People, Wilson also opened up about her daughter’s middle name and how it was inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Pitch Perfect star confirmed that her first child’s full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she said. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”