Rebel Wilson gives daughter middle name of Elizabeth ‘after the late Queen’

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she gave her new daughter, Royce, the middle name Elizabeth “after the late Queen”.

The Pitch Perfect star opened up about the thinking behind her decision and confirmed that her first child’s full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she told People.

“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

The news comes after baby name experts predicted a spike in the number of babies being named Elizabeth following the death of the British monarch in September 2022.

The 42-year-old also confirmed that her partner, Ramona Agruma, planned her baby shower with a group of close friends, saying “she went above and beyond to make it a special day”.

Praising Agruma for being “so amazing and such a great partner”, Wilson added: “It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world.”

The celebratory event was held at her friend Begum Sen's house, which was featured on Selling Sunset.

Attendees included TV personality Carly Steel and producer Sam Kennedy.

Wilson announced the birth of her daughter via surrogate on Monday 7 November on Instagram.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson captioned a photo of the child. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

She added that holding her baby girl for the first time was “overwhelming and exciting”.

“My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle.' ”

Wilson announced her relationship with fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma on 9 June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the hashtag #loveislove.

She clarified that the couple is not engaged to be married on 5 November, after reports circulated suggesting that the pair were planning to exchange vows.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” Wilson captioned a photo showing the couple at Disneyland together.