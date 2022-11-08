Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brittany Snow, Taika Waititi, and more celeb friends congratulate Rebel Wilson after baby news

The comedian welcomed a baby girl via surrogate

Kate Ng
Tuesday 08 November 2022 07:43
Comments
Baftas 2022: Rebel Wilson makes dig at JK Rowling over transgender comments

Rebel Wilson’s famous friends have rushed to congratulate her after she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram on Monday (7 November) with a photograph of her newborn, named Royce Lilian.

She wrote in the caption: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lilian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate Wilson and welcome the new arrival, with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars declaring themselves Royce’s new “aunties”.

Brittany Snow said: “Aunt Britt is soooo [sic] excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO MUCH Rebs.”

Recommended

Chrissie Fit, who also co-starred alongside Wilson and Snow in the second and third Pitch Perfect movies, added: “Royce! Aunty Chrissie loves you so much already. I can’t wait to go to Disneyland with this little princess!”

Taika Waititi, Alison Brie, Skylar Astin, and Octavia Spencer were among dozens of friends sending Wilson and her new daughter well wishes.

The Senior Year star also shared photographs from her baby shower with her partner, fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

Wilson wore a pink dress while Agruma wore a white dress for the party, which was decorated with balloons and attended by friends and family.

Posting snaps from the shower on her Instagram account, Agruma thanked everyone involved in organising the event, writing: “Rebel and I are super grateful.”

Wilson announced on 9 June that she is in a relationship with the designer and said: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In July last year, the actor revealed that she shed more than 65lbs to improve her chances of getting pregnant after being told by her doctors that she would “have a much better chance” if she was “healthier”.

Recommended

She told fans in an Instagram Live video that she was initially “offended” by the doctor’s comments, but added that it motivated her to lose weight so she could have a better chance of “freezing eggs and having better quality eggs”.

Wilson opened up about her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis in 2020, a condition that affects women’s hormone levels and can make it more difficult to get pregnant.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in