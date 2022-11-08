Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson’s famous friends have rushed to congratulate her after she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram on Monday (7 November) with a photograph of her newborn, named Royce Lilian.

She wrote in the caption: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lilian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate Wilson and welcome the new arrival, with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars declaring themselves Royce’s new “aunties”.

Brittany Snow said: “Aunt Britt is soooo [sic] excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO MUCH Rebs.”

Chrissie Fit, who also co-starred alongside Wilson and Snow in the second and third Pitch Perfect movies, added: “Royce! Aunty Chrissie loves you so much already. I can’t wait to go to Disneyland with this little princess!”

Taika Waititi, Alison Brie, Skylar Astin, and Octavia Spencer were among dozens of friends sending Wilson and her new daughter well wishes.

The Senior Year star also shared photographs from her baby shower with her partner, fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

Wilson wore a pink dress while Agruma wore a white dress for the party, which was decorated with balloons and attended by friends and family.

Posting snaps from the shower on her Instagram account, Agruma thanked everyone involved in organising the event, writing: “Rebel and I are super grateful.”

Wilson announced on 9 June that she is in a relationship with the designer and said: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In July last year, the actor revealed that she shed more than 65lbs to improve her chances of getting pregnant after being told by her doctors that she would “have a much better chance” if she was “healthier”.

She told fans in an Instagram Live video that she was initially “offended” by the doctor’s comments, but added that it motivated her to lose weight so she could have a better chance of “freezing eggs and having better quality eggs”.

Wilson opened up about her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis in 2020, a condition that affects women’s hormone levels and can make it more difficult to get pregnant.