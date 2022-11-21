Jump to content

Rebel Wilson shares update on motherhood as she takes newborn daughter on ‘first adventure’

The actor announced the birth of Royce earlier this month

Saman Javed
Monday 21 November 2022 09:46
Rebel Wilson has shared an update on motherhood after taking her daughter on her “first adventure”.

The actor and comedian enjoyed lunch at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California on Sunday (20 November) with her newborn, Royce Lillian, and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

In a photograph posted to her Instagram story, Wilson and Agruma were seen smiling outside the restaurant as they stood next to Royce’s pushchair.

“Baby’s first adventure,” Wilson captioned the image. A second photograph showed the couple doting over Royce while seated for lunch.

Royce was born via surrogate earlier this month. Announcing her birth on Instagram, Wilson described her daughter as a “beautiful miracle”.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson said.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.”

Wilson said she wanted to especially thank her “gorgeous surrogate” who “carried [Royce] and birthed [Royce] with such grace and care”.

(Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The announcement came days after Wilson used Instagram to deny that she and Agruma were engaged after US media reported that the couple were due to marry on 5 November.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” Wilson captioned a photograph of the pair at Disneyland together.

Wilson and Agruma began dating in May this year after being introduced by a mutual friend.

They made their relationship public in June during Pride Month.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote in her announcement.

