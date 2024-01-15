Rebel Wilson shares message about stress causing recent weight gain

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has spoken candidly about her recent weight gain.

In an Instagram post shared on 14 January, the Pitch Perfect star shared pictures of herself relaxing in a hot tub on a boat. She mentioned in the caption how her busy work schedule has impacted her health, writing: “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds).”

While Wilson confessed that she shouldn’t feel “bad” about the change in her appearance, she admitted that it’s still taken a toll on her. “It makes me feel bad about myself… it shouldn’t… but it does,” she wrote, before explaining why her work schedule has been so busy lately.

“I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle,” she said. The Hustle star then opened the conversation to her followers, asking: “Anyone else going through the same thing?”

To her surprise, many fans were able to relate to her internal struggles.

“Your body is allowed to be comfortable. Keep up with your healthy choices and fitness, but allow for the joy and little things that make you happy,” one woman wrote. “At the end of the day, your weight and body don’t define you. We’ll love you whatever you weigh. I also struggle with this.”

Another individual said: “So normal, Rebel! A doctor once said to me, ‘We fluctuate up and down about 10kg or so our whole lives, it’s normal,’ and tbh just hearing that was so freeing.”

“Literally me. Stress ate and put that much back on after losing close to 40kgs. My ‘skinny’ clothes don’t fit and I’m sad,” a third person added. “Hopefully my willpower will return to kick my butt back into gear again. You’re not alone.”

Meanwhile, others assured the actor that their love and support weren’t contingent on her looks.

“It’s hard! Everyone is proud of you, but we already loved you, didn’t we? No matter what size, you’re still beautiful and hilarious,” one person wrote, while another Instagram user noted: “Everyone feels the same and no one cares... I love every movie you are in.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actor was seemingly touched by the many fans showing their support in the comments section, and she updated her caption with the message: “I woke up this morning and read all your comments - they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!”

Wilson is set to release a memoir, Rebel Rising. Taking to her social media account once again, Wilson shared her excitement ahead of its release. “I can’t wait for you to read this. You’re going to see a whole new side of me,” she said. “Lots of funny stuff, and serious stuff... And hopefully you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it - although sometimes it’s been gut-wrenching and emotional.”

Ever since she famously declared 2020 her “year of health”, Wilson has been open with fans about her ongoing health journey. In 2021, Wilson revealed that her decision to start a new fitness regime was in part due to improving her chances of getting pregnant, after previously being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

In an interview with People, the 43-year-old comedian detailed her high-protein diet, and shared that she used to eat 3,000 calories a day. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Wilson said.

“So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat,” she added. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Wilson has also spoken candidly about being treated differently by people since losing weight, such as holding doors open for her or carrying her groceries. “I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

“I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”