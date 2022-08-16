Single mother launches dating app for people wanting to start families

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A performance coach who turned to solo IVF to have her son because she feared she was running out of time to find the perfect partner has used her experience to build a dating app for people wanting to start families.

Stacy Thomson, 43, founder of Reddi dating app, had Milo, one, in 2021 by herself, after failing to find a suitable partner to have a child with on the regular sites she was using.

Stacy, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, who hopes she will also find Mr Right on her app, said: “Everyone on online dating platforms seemed to just want something casual and it was difficult to wade through the men who didn’t share the same life goals as me.”

Stacy says she felt fatigued by online dating. (Nicole Engelmann/London Branding Photos/PA Real Life)

She added: “I did a fertility test in July 2020 and it came back with quite a poor result which worried me. I knew the clock was ticking and I was running out of options.

“I ultimately made the decision to have a baby by myself, which I have no regrets about, but it wasn’t how I imagined starting a family.

“That’s why I’ve now launched a new app for people who are aiming to start or expand families.”

Stacy decided to start her own dating app. (Nicole Engelmann/London Branding Photos/PA Real Life)

For Stacy, finding someone who also wanted children was very important.

She said: “I’ve always wanted kids, but I imagined I’d have a loving relationship before bringing a child into the world.

“It was only as I got older and older that I realised it might not happen.”

Stacy went through the IVF process alone. (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “The biggest problem is that, once you’re in your late 30s, if you’ve got that you want kids in your dating profile then that puts off a lot of men.

“Unfortunately, on most apps you can’t filter out people who don’t want children or it can be ambiguous with when they want to start a family.”

And Stacy admits that she grew tired of searching for ‘the one’.

I know from first-hand experience that navigating the world of online dating is not an easy task. Stacy Thomson

She said: “I just got fatigued by online dating. My last relationship ended at the one-year mark and I suddenly realised I was single at 40.

“After taking a fertility test and it coming back quite negative, I knew I had to do something soon if I wanted to become a mum.

“I’ve always been the kind of person who is fast to act once I’ve made a decision. I had the fertility test in July 2020 and by the September I was having my eggs harvested.”

Stacy hopes her new app will help people find partners who want to start families. (Nicole Engelmann/London Branding Photos/PA Real Life)

She added: “My first round of IVF was a success, I was very lucky.”

And while Stacy was delighted to find out she was pregnant, she admits that the IVF journey was difficult alone.

She said: “It was a very lonely process. I didn’t imagine having children this way.”

Stacy launched the Reddi dating app in July. (Nicole Engelmann/London Branding Photos/PA Real Life)

She added: “I remember being in hospital, waiting to be sent down for my c-section, sitting on the bed while I was given an epidural and I was sobbing.

“I think I was grieving for the life I thought I’d have.”

Baby Milo was born in August 2021 and, Stacy has now founded her new dating app for people wanting to start families.

Stacy now has a dating profile on her own app. (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “Being a single mum has been both challenging and wonderful.

“I’m so glad I decided to take that leap but there are other people out there who might not be able to afford or want to have a baby without a partner and, for them, they end up missing out when they’re unable to find a suitable relationship.

“This sparked the idea for Reddi, a new kind of dating platform where people share the same values and life goals.”

Stacy says that her IVF journey was lonely. (Collect/PA Real Life)

The app, which was launched in July this year, is an exclusive, member-only site and Stacy says she already has around 200 people on the waiting list.

She said: “Each profile is vetted by a human being before they’re allowed on the site. This is because we want to make sure everyone is genuine and on the platform for sincere reasons.

“We use social media accounts as part of the vetting process but, for us, it’s not about status, who you know or what you do, it’s as much about whether you are a well-rounded, decent human being who cares about other people and is serious about a finding a partner.”

I’m still single but I am on the app and I’m definitely still hopeful for love. Stacy Thomson

The application process will give priority to those who are recommended by other existing members of the community, with selected members having access to ‘Golden Tickets’, allowing their referred friends to jump up the waiting list.

If you do get accepted, you will be given the choice of various membership options, initially starting at £36 for three months.

Stacy said: “The app is just the start. We have big dreams about the future, creating both online and offline experiences for our members.”

Stacy gave birth to Milo in August 2021. (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “The worst thing for someone who wants to have a family, even if only in their longer-term future, is to enter a relationship, only to find out that they don’t share the same vision as their prospective partner.

“This can and has led to many wasted years, not to mention the heartbreak and unrealised fulfilment, which can last a lifetime.”

And Stacy is well aware of online dating’s pitfalls.

Stacy says she feared that time was running out for her to have children. (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “I know from first-hand experience that navigating the world of online dating is not an easy task.

“The endless options have inevitably led to many people experiencing an overwhelming sense of dating fatigue, which I’ve felt too.

“Post pandemic, many daters have less desire for casual dates and hook-ups. Instead, they have a greater desire to date with more purpose and Reddi aims to help them do just that.”

Stacy says she is still hopeful for love. (Susanna Guinn/PA Real Life)

Now Stacy hopes her app will help her to find love.

She said: “I’m still single but I am on the app and I’m definitely still hopeful for love.

“At the moment, I’m very busy – between looking after Milo and running my business – but I’m excited to see what the future holds.

“Who knows, I may find someone for myself on Reddi.”