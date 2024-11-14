RFK Jr wants to promote raw milk as HHS secretary – experts say it’s dangerous

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F Kennedy was announced as Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday (November 14), alarming public health experts who have questioned his stance on vaccines, chronic disease and chemicals in food.

Days before the presidential election, Kennedy shared his wish list for the FDA, which included ivermectin, stem cell therapy and raw milk.

In recent months, public figures from Marjorie Taylor Greene to “trad wife” influencer Hannah Neeleman, have joined the raw milk endorsement, leaving government officials alarmed. Experts urge consumers to avoid unpasteurized dairy products, particularly in light of the recent discovery of the first strain of bird flu (H5N1) infecting cows in multiple states like Texas.

This year, research found extraordinarily high concentrations of the H5N1 virus in the udders of infected cows, heightening concerns that unpasteurized milk could lead to human infections. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), studies indicated that if the virus is found in milk, the pathogens can be killed if it’s pasteurized.

While pasteurization – introduced by Louis Pasteur more than a century ago – eliminates these pathogens, raw milk sales have risen 65 percent this year, especially in states where its sale is legal.

Raw milk regulations vary widely across the US, creating a patchwork of state laws. Some states prohibit its sale outright, while others allow it at farmstands or via herd-sharing arrangements, where consumers purchase shares of cows in exchange for raw milk. Despite its controversial nature, raw milk has developed a loyal following among those who practice holistic health, clean eating, and sustainable farming.

Proponents argue that raw milk not only offers better taste but also nutritional benefits, adding that drinking it can even help with allergies.

However, public health officials stress that the significant risks associated with the consumption of raw milk far outweigh any of its supposed benefits. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), raw milk can carry dangerous pathogens such as E. coli, salmonella, and listeria.

These bacteria can cause severe foodborne illnesses and can pose a particular risk for vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Both the CDC and FDA discovered in studies that there were 202 disease outbreaks in the US due to drinking raw milk between 1998 and 2018 – leading to 2,645 illnesses, 228 hospitalizations, and three deaths.

Drinking raw milk can lead to a range of infections, often starting with classic gastroenteritis symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. In some cases, these infections can escalate to more serious conditions such as muscle weakness or paralysis, kidney failure, and bloodstream infections.

No matter how clean or well-maintained a farm may be, officials note that contamination can occur regardless. In fact, milk is often vulnerable to contamination by harmful bacteria during collection, storage, or transport.

These concerns have led experts to stress the importance of following food safety guidelines. As Kennedy takes on his new role, the public health community remains watchful, urging consumers to consider the scientific evidence and prioritize safety over unverified health claims.