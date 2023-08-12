Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas has announced he has rheumatoid arthritis ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut next month.

In an Instagram post shared on 11 August, the actor, 35, told his followers that he initially thought that the condition was something people were diagnosed with “later on in life”.

“As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story…” he wrote. “I thought that was something people, later on in their life get… but that’s not the case, clearly!”

“I’ve been in a lot of pain since January,” he continued. “It started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes.”

Thomas explained: “I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I’ve been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis!”

The actor, who is competing in this year’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing but has said that he is “up for the challenge”.

“It really couldn’t have come at a better time I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted!” he assured fans. “…Like going for a run, playing with my kids and just being able to walk with no pain!”

“I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor!!”

Adam Thomas will be competing in BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in September (BBC)

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease and long-term condition that typically affects the hands, feet and wrists.

Benjamin Ellis, a Consultant Rheumatologist and Senior Clinical Policy Advisor to Versus Arthritis (the UK’s largest arthritis charity), told The Independent: “Rheumatoid arthritis affects people of all ages, and happens when the immune system – the body’s natural defence system – goes out of balance and attacks the joints making them inflamed, swollen and painful.”

Some people with rheumatoid arthritis also experience problems in other parts of the body, or more general symptoms such as tiredness and weight loss.

According to the NHS, the condition often starts when a person is between 30 and 50, and women are more likely to be affected than men.

What causes rheumatoid arthritis?

The NHS states that it is not clear what triggers this problem with the immune system, but women, people who smoke, and people who have a family history of rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk.

Depending on how much pain a person experiences, their daily tasks can become difficult and take longer to do.

Is there a cure for rheumatoid arthritis?

There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis but an early diagnosis and treatment allows people with the condition to have long periods between flare-ups.

The NHS states that the main treatment options include taking medicine to relieve symptoms, supportive treatments like physiotherapy and surgery to correct any joint problems.

Ellis told The Independent that early treatment can reduce the risk of long-term joint damage.

“Urgent and intensive treatments to rebalance the immune system improve symptoms and reduce the risk of long-term, disabling joint damage caused by this inflammation, but NHS delays mean that not everyone is getting the treatment they need, as quickly as they need it,” said Ellis.

“Keeping moving is great for the joints, whatever type of arthritis you have. The best thing is to pick something you enjoy, and listen to your body to do the right amount that works for you, whether that’s walking, yoga, swimming or dancing.”

What are the complications of rheumatoid arthritis?

Having rheumatoid arthritis can sometimes lead to other conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome or inflammation of other areas of the body, causing additional symptoms.

The NHS states that some complications can be more serious, like an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. But it advises that managing the condition early on can help to reduce the risk of complications.

You can find out more about living with Rheumatoid arthritis on the NHS website here.

For further support and information about arthritis, visit www.versusarthritis.org or call the free Versus Arthritis helpline on 0800 5200 520 .