Fan who went into labour at Pink concert names newborn son after her

A new mother has paid tribute to Pink after the singer’s concert marked the start of her delivery journey.

On 31 July, a pregnant fan went into labour while attending the rockstar’s Summer Carnival Tour stop at Fenway Park in Boston.

Angela Mercer wasn’t expecting to give birth to her son in a different state when she travelled from Albany, New York, to Massachusetts to see Pink perform with her sister-in-law and mother. According to the Brigham and Women’s Hospital press release, Mercer was 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

However, soon after arriving at the baseball stadium, she began to feel severe contractions and immediately called her doctor, who told her she needed to go to the hospital. However, the concert crowds and traffic back-up made the journey to the emergency room difficult.

“With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital. She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk - and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU,” the report noted, adding that the hospital is one mile walking distance from the park.

The proud mother found it only fitting to name her baby boy after the “Raise Your Glass” artist. Since Pink assumed her husband Carey Hart’s last name, Angela introduced her son as “Aycen Hart.”

In an interview with CBS Boston, Angela reflected on the impromptu delivery and noted that she and her husband Ace are thankful for the staff at Brigham and Women’s. “The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative,” she said.

Aycen is currently being cared for back in Albany at the NICU, but not because of any “major concerns”. Meanwhile, Angela told the outlet she hoped to “reschedule” her concert experience for Pink’s next round of shows. Brigham and Women’s called Aycen “Pink’s newest and youngest fan”.

Angela Mercer holding her newborn baby at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Angela Mercer)

“While the family didn’t get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all – a healthy baby boy,” the hospital wrote.

Mercer’s mom Barbara looking at her grandson Aycen Hart (Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Angela Mercer)

Pink embarked on her summer tour beginning on 7 June and has planned shows through 19 November. The 43-year-old artist is being accompanied by her two children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6. Speaking to Today, the “Just Give Me A Reason” vocalist revealed the salary she dished out to Willow – and it’s not fixed.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes: ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like: ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like: ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math,’” Pink explained.

Although Willow’s responsibilites are mainly backstage tasks, the singer’s daughter made her on-stage debut when she sang “Cover Me In Sunshine” with her mom on opening night.