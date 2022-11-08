Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘It’s a real cuddly stage right now’: Rihanna gives rare update on baby son

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth in May

Saman Javed
Tuesday 08 November 2022 09:41
Comments
Savage x Fenty fashion show trailer

Rihanna has shared a rare update about her six-month-old baby son, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

The “Lift Me Up” singer gave birth in May but has yet to reveal her son’s name or share any photographs of him.

However, she discussed the joys of motherhood in a new interview with People ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 showcase, which airs on Amazon Prime on Wednesday (9 November).

“He is funny, he’s happy – and he’s fat!” Rihanna said of her son. “He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now.”

The forthcoming fashion event, which will feature Burna Boy, Irina Shayk, Rickey Thompson, Taraji P Henson, Don Toliver and Johnny Depp, marks Rihanna’s return to work for the first time since giving birth.

Recommended

The beauty mogul said she will also walk in the show, as part of the “Mother Nature section”.

“I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it,” Rihanna said. “It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

She added that the show “takes the cake” in comparison to her previous events.

“This show is obnoxious,” Rihanna said. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Depp’s participation in the showcase has sparked backlash after his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman actor. Earlier this year, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed.

Rihanna has also announced that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Recommended

Speaking to AP, she said her busy schedule has prevented her and A$AP from sharing much about their newborn.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” Rihanna said. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in