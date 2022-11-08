‘It’s a real cuddly stage right now’: Rihanna gives rare update on baby son

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has shared a rare update about her six-month-old baby son, whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky.

The “Lift Me Up” singer gave birth in May but has yet to reveal her son’s name or share any photographs of him.

However, she discussed the joys of motherhood in a new interview with People ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 showcase, which airs on Amazon Prime on Wednesday (9 November).

“He is funny, he’s happy – and he’s fat!” Rihanna said of her son. “He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now.”

The forthcoming fashion event, which will feature Burna Boy, Irina Shayk, Rickey Thompson, Taraji P Henson, Don Toliver and Johnny Depp, marks Rihanna’s return to work for the first time since giving birth.

The beauty mogul said she will also walk in the show, as part of the “Mother Nature section”.

“I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it,” Rihanna said. “It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise.”

She added that the show “takes the cake” in comparison to her previous events.

“This show is obnoxious,” Rihanna said. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

Depp’s participation in the showcase has sparked backlash after his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman actor. Earlier this year, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed.

Rihanna has also announced that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Speaking to AP, she said her busy schedule has prevented her and A$AP from sharing much about their newborn.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” Rihanna said. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”