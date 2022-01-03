Rochelle Humes reveals she is she is grieving death of a loved one
The singer says she is ‘holding her family close’ and ‘making some more memories’
Rochelle Humes says she is “trying to find her feet” as she mourns the death of a loved one.
In a post to Instagram on Sunday, the singer and TV presenter said she had been absent from social media since Christmas Eve because someone close to her, whose identity she did not disclose, had passed away.
The former The Saturdays singer is currently on holiday with her husband Marvin Humes and their three children, Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, one.
Under a slideshow of pictures of the family, Humes thanked her followers for their support, adding: “I know I’ve been quiet.
“Losing a loved one is never easy, so I’m trying to find my feet whilst holding my little family close and making some more memories.”
Humes also shared a quote about grief, writing: “You were such a special person, so gentle, good and kind and have left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind.”
She added: “I only wish there was a way, that I could see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you bought, into this life of mine.”
The post has received hundreds of comments from fans, family and friends sending Humes well wishes.
Last month, Humes spoke candidly about her time as part of The Saturdays during an appearance on Rylan Clark‘s Ry-Union podcast. The band, which formed in 2007, has been on a hiatus since 2014.
Humes described being in the band as “being on a merry go round” and often feeling like she “wasn’t in control” of her own life
“You do feel vulnerable, you’re so thankful to be there but equally it’s hard work,” she said.
“There’s almost a struggle of feeling like, be thankful for what you’re doing because you could be replaced at any moment, but also being like ‘God this is hard, and I don’t know when my next day off is.”
