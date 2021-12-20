Ronan Keating reveals he had a vasectomy after birth of fifth child

Ronan Keating has revealed that he has had a vasectomy following the birth of his youngest child during lockdown last year.

In an appearance on Celebrity Juice this week, host Keith Lemon asked Keating to “confirm the news” of whether or not he had “the snip”.

“I’ve had it, I’ve had it. I’ve had the snip,” he said, before exclaiming, “Freedom! Freedom!”

A vasectomy, or sterilisation, is a surgical procedure which seals the tubes that carry a man’s sperm, permanently preventing pregnancy.

The former Boyzone singer,44, has five children. He shares three – Jack 22, Missy, 20 and Ali, 16 – with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly.

He also has a son named Cooper, 4 and baby daughter Coco, 1, with his wife Storm.

The couple welcomed Coco in March, during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.

In December 2020, he spoke about his intention to get a vasectomy during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. At the time, he said Storm had brought up the topic.

“It’s a funny conversation because I was going about my day and Storm said: ‘I think it’s probably about time you got the snip now’ and I was like what?” he said.

“Storm said, ‘it’s time’ and I said, ‘hmm I guess it is, yeah sure’.”

Keating, who is a presenter on Magic Radio, told listeners in April last year that Coco’s lockdown birth was a “strange” experience, but also “nice in a way”.

“It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital,” he said.

“It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet.

“Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely.”