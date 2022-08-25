Woman with ‘rotting skin’ credits birthing twins to discovering mystery illness

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer French found out she had liver failure shortly after giving birth to her second set of twins.

French, 38, now credits her twins for “saving her life” after they led to the diagnosis of a mystery illness which caused her skin to “rot”.

She says she first noticed her skin turning black in March 2017, and began to suffer from chilblains which causes itchy swelling on the skin as a reaction to cold temperatures.

Even the slightest breeze on her skin left her in so much pain she was “unable to walk”, but doctors struggled to find the cause of her symptoms.

French’s condition continued to worsen after the arrival of her second set of twins, who were born prematurely when she began to bleed out while driving.

After the birth she decided to get the contraceptive injection but shortly after was rushed to Glangwili Hospital in Carmathen, Wales, when her stomach swelled up with six-and-a-half litres of fluid.

It was then that doctors discovered two blood clots on her liver, one recent and one that had been there for years.

Jennifer French, partner Matthew, kids 16-month-old twins Rupert and Molly, first set of twins 11-year-olds, Aerona and Salvador, and son Joel, five (Jennifer French / SWNS)

She was finally diagnosed with Budd-Chiari syndrome (BCS) – a liver condition where the blood vessels become narrow and blocked – and believed the older clot had caused all of her symptoms.

“I didn’t want any more children after a surprise second set of twins,” French explains.

“They were the only reason I got the contraceptive injection which led to my diagnosis. I suffered for years, my fingers and toes were turning black like my skin was rotting.

“I finally found out my liver was failing, and I could have died at any time. In a funny way, having my second twins saved my life.”

Jennifer French with twins Rupert and Molly (Jennifer French / SWNS)

French was fitted with a stent in her liver to help blood flow, which has allowed her to live pain-free.

“If they hadn’t caught [the liver failure] then, I might not have made it much longer,” French says.

“I can’t thank the doctors and surgeons enough, it was a long-road but we finally got there.

“My kids have spent most of their life seeing me in pain and discomfort. Hopefully I can help other people spot the signs of liver failure and get themselves checked out.

“This is the first year my kids get to have a happy, healthy mum.”

Additional reporting by SWNS.