The
Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Their daughter was born on Friday, 4 June
and the news was announced on Sunday, 6 June. She is named after the Queen – whose family nickname is Lilibet – and Harry’s mother.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting a daughter on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2021, following news of a miscarriage in July last year.
The couple released a sweet black-and-white photograph of Meghan and her baby bump clearly showing, as she lay on grass with her head on Harry’s lap.
Here’s everything you need to know about how a royal baby is named:
What names might have been considered for the royal baby?
If you take a look at the British royal family tree, you can see that the monarchy tends to stick to tradition when naming babies.
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Show all 90 1/90 Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel after their wedding
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Top gear: William and Kate had an Aston Martin with balloons and a JUST WED number plate. Harry and Meghan score extra points: this 1968 E-type Jag, which took them to the evening party at Frogmore House, has been converted to electric power. And the number plate, E190518? It’s their anniversary
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Kingdom Choir outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire, after performing at the wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The pageboy whose smile went viral
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests toast as they attend a viewing party for the royal wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle reaches the altar in St George’s Chapel
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
John Major and his wife Norma Major attend the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Fans attend a Royal Wedding watching party at Lillie’s Victorian Establishment in New York
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers lining the streets wave and cheer as Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pass riding in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley attend the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
James Corden and Julia Carey attend the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Harry and Meghan emerge from the West Door of St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Left to right, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at St George’s Chapel
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The royal wedding cake has been revealed
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Rex
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
US actor Abigail Spencer (left) and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra (second from left) arrive with other guests for the royal wedding
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland drive along the Long Walk for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Sir Elton John leaves St George’s Chapel
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland drive along the Long Walk for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George’s Chapel
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Bishop Michael Curry delivered a passionate sermon during the royal wedding ceremony
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
In this frame from video, Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles for her wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle is driven by the Long Walk to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle is driven down the Long Walk to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Bridesmaids and pageboys arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Princess Charlotte (right) arrives for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry (right) sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of his wedding to Meghan markle wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests are pictured as they take their seats inside the Chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his brother and best man, Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry (left) and the Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before her wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castl
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R), at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
British Ministry of Defence shows around members of the Band of the Irish Guards entertaining the public ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain,
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Princess Eugenie, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice, from left, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Key News’s Kay Burley enjoys the moment
Rex/Shutterstock
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Sarah Ferguson leaves after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband American Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Irish Guards marching band parades through Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public gather ahead at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Alison Tinsley on the Long Walk ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Police patrol the streets ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans wearing wedding dresses hold a sign reading ‘When Harry met Meghan he hadn’t met us first’ ahead of the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers gather to watch the Royal Wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US actress Meghan Markle at the Pear Tree in Edinburgh
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public gather near Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of HRH Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guardsman play for the crowd ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans wear wedding dresses near the castle before the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
War Veteran Phyllis Walker smiles during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at Cambridge Gate
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Band of the Irish Guards perform outside the castle prior to the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A member of staff holds goodie bags ahead of of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A Royal fan waits for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans within the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans gather behind the barriers on the Long Walk, in Windsor, ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans soak up the atmopshere during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Two men wearing wedding dresses buy train tickets to Windsor to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Waterloo train station
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Crowds gather during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers draped in a Union flag with an image of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle walk along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans line the Long Walk in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
The most
popular name for baby boys in the royal family is Albert, while the most common name among royal baby girls is Victoria.
Since Queen Victoria’s birth in 1819, there have been 12 royal babies named Albert in the family, while there have been nine Victorias over the past two centuries.
With their first child, the Duke and Duchess surprised everyone by choosing a non-traditional name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Joe Little, managing editor of
Majesty magazine, said at the time: “I don’t think anyone of us saw either of these names coming.”
The couple may have chosen to depart from tradition as they’re further from the throne than the
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
“The further down the line of succession, the more likely you are to have a more unique or un-traditional name,”
said Carolyn Harris, professor of history at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies and author of Raising Royalty: 1,000 Years of Royal Parenting. On betting website Skybet, Diana had been a “clear favourite” among bookmakers as Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s name, with Elizabeth coming second on the list. The bookies were not far wrong. Does the royal baby name have to be approved by the Queen?
While it’s the Queen’s decision whether or not the baby will be bestowed with a royal title, the decision over the baby’s first name is a more informal discussion, royal commentator Kate Williams
explained.
“The Queen has the power to say what their title is,” Williams said, when discussing the imminent birth of
Prince Louis in April 2018. ”But in the case of names, it is more of an informal conversation.
“Of course they have such respect for the Queen that if she says ‘I really don’t like that name,’ they’d definitely take that into account.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies