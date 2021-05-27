The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are expecting their second child.

Since the 1970s, several members of the royal family have given birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

But for her first child, Meghan Markle chose, instead, to give birth at home in Windsor Castle, following a Buckingham Palace announcement that the couple had planned to keep details surrounding the royal birth private until they had "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a family".

Now that the couple have stepped down from their roles in the royal family and moved to the US, it’s not completely clear where Meghan will give birth.

Royal couples with their newborns Show all 9 1 /9 Royal couples with their newborns Royal couples with their newborns On 11 July 2013, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first-born child, Prince George Alexander Louis, weighing 8lbs 6oz. Just like Charles and Diana, the couple introduced the baby to the world outside the Lindo Wing the next day. Prince George was swaddled in a white G.H. Hurt & Son soft wool baby shawl, continuing the royal family's 70-year tradition. For her first photo as a new mother, Katie wore a blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham with a pair of nude wedges. Getty Images Royal couples with their newborns The world gained a new Princess after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, on 2 May 2015 at the Lindo Wing, weighing 8lbs 3oz. The baby royal made her public debut just 10 hours after her birth in the same shawl that was worn by Prince George. The newborn also wore a knitted a cap designed by Spanish brand Irulea. For her second appearance at the Lindo Wing after giving birth, Kate chose a pastel yellow and white floral print dress by British designer Jenny Packham, who also created her first post-pregnancy dress for her appearance following Prince George’s birth two years prior. Getty Images Royal couples with their newborns On 23 April 2018, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed royal baby number three, Prince Louis Arthur Charles. The newborn weighed 8lbs oz making him the heaviest Cambridge baby. As the weather in London was cold and windy the next day, the new prince was introduced to the world wearing a knit cap by Spanish brand Irulea like his sister, Charlotte, and the same G.H. Hurt & Son baby shawl. Kate opted for another Jenny Packham dress, this time in red and white - a look many speculated was a tribute to Diana's ensemble in 1984 following the birth of Prince Harry. Earlier that day, Prince George and Princess Charlotte met their new sibling for the first time. George was still wearing his Thomas’s Battersea school uniform, while Princess Charlotte wore a blue dress, cardigan, and black Mary Janes. Getty Images Royal couples with their newborns On 8 August 1988, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew welcomed their new baby daughter Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary at the Portland Hospital. The Duchess of York, who wore a navy floral print midi dress for the family's first outing, swaddled the baby in a white blanket. Rex Features Royal couples with their newborns Two years later, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew had another child, Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena. Born on 23 March 1990, Eugenie was introduced to the world covered by a cosy white blanket to shield her from the frosty temperatures. Sarah opted for a baby-pink, black and white pencil skirt suit with oversized buttons. Rex Features Royal couples with their newborns On 21 June 1982, Princess Diana and Prince Charles welcomed their first-born son, William Arthur Philip Louis Windsor. Diana gave birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London at 9:03pm. The next day, Diana and Charles introduced William, who was swaddled in a white lace shawl designed by from G. H. Hurt & Son, to the world. Diana wore a polka dot green midi dress that featured a bow neckline detail and sensible red flats. Rex Features Royal couples with their newborns Prince Harry - Henry Charles Albert David - was also born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on 15 September 1984. The newborn was presented to the world in a blanket designed by the same company, G. H. Hurt & Son, the following day. Princess Diana wore a red and white ensemble, including a dress with a long scarlet jacket by Jan van Velden and contrasting collar. The newborn was visited by his older brother, William, who wore red shorts and white embroidered shirt. PA Royal couples with their newborns Princess Anne was the first member of the royal family to give birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital, with the birth of her son Peter Phillips in 1977, weighing 7lbs 9oz. The child made his appearance to the world in the arms of a nurse, who emerged from the wing with a group of her colleagues behind the princess before the royals were driven home. Rex Features Royal couples with their newborns In 1982, Princess Anne gave birth to her second child, Zara Phillips, at the Lindo Wing, weighing 8lbs 1oz. This time, the royal carried the newborn baby to the car herself. Rex Features

The royal tradition of posing on the steps outside the exclusive maternity wing began with Princess Anne in 1977, who was shortly followed by Diana, Princess of Wales in 19821 and Kate Middleton in 2013.

The Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton have welcomed all three of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – into the world at the prestigious location.

For each new arrival, Middleton chose a different Jenny Packham dress – the first was a pale blue polka dot shift dress, followed by white floral number and a red dress that many speculated was an ode to her late mother-in-law.

However, one of the most memorable moments of the Lindo Wing births came from an unlikely source. Following the birth of Prince Louis in 2018, the newborn’s siblings came to visit their mother and, at just two-years-old, Princess Charlotte proved she had already mastered a key element of her regal role – the royal wave – by confidently gesturing to the crowd.

