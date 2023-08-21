Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rumer Willis has hit back at online criticism over a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Louetta.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a post in honour of her 35th birthday, which featured the selfie of her breastfeeding her daughter, who she welcomed in April with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. In the comments, many of her followers criticised her for sharing the photo, with questions about “why” she posted it on social media.

However, Willis - the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - didn’t hesitate to hit back at the criticism, as she started off by simply responding to the “why?” question with: “Cause I want to.”

Another Instagram user also alleged that Willis posted the photo “for attention,” with claims that “nursing a baby is very private and should not be displayed like a circus event”. In response, Willis expressed how she viewed the ability to feed her daughter as a “privilege,” and accused the critic of holding “a limited view of” breastfeeding.

She continued her comment by defending her decision to post the photo, and explaining how she wanted it to lessen the “shame” that women face.

“I think it’s incredibly important to share because there is an incredible amount of shame that comes with being born into a female body,” Willis wrote. “And I want to lead by example in teaching my daughter that she doesn’t have to be ashamed of her body ever and that she can decide how she wants to share it.”

When a third critic on Instagram claimed that the Sorority Row star was a “narcissistic” and “insecure”, she responded by telling them that she “really couldn’t care less about [their] opinion,” or about what they “think [she’s] doing,” since she knows what her “intentions” are. After claiming that she “pitied” the critic, she went on to emphasise that being able to breasfeed, in addition to being a mother, is a “privilege”.

“[It’s one] I definitely don’t take for granted,” she wrote. “So I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this and I honour and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me.”

She concluded: “I’m sharing because things like breastfeeding need to be honoured instead of shamed. I feel so sorry for you. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”

Earlier this year, Willis took to Instagram to announce the birth of her daughter with Thomas. “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of her then-newborn. “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Willis’ response to critics over her breastfeeding photo also comes days after she celebrated her body on Instagram. As she shared a nude photo of herself, she wrote that, although her body “feels a little different,” she’s “truly in awe everyday” when she looks at her child. She went on to praise her body for how it looked, while acknowledging that her body was “still redjusting” after giving birth.

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s okay, more than okay, it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it,” she wrote. “This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday. I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.”

She also described her breasts as a “gift” to her baby, before detailing the different ways in which she’s used her body to care for her child.

“In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn,” Willis continued. “My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we co sleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love.”