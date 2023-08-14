Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has taken to social media to provide an emotional update about the actor’s struggle with dementia and her role as caregiver.

The Die Hard star was diagnosed this year with frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD), which the National Institute on Aging describes as “the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain”. Heming Willis has posted to social media informing the public that the actor’s condition was “not treatable” and “has progressed”.

In light of the actor’s deteriorating health, Heming Willis has taken on the role of “care partner” and taken to giving fans regular updates on his health. But, in a recent series of Instagram Stories, she broke down on camera as she admitted that she is “not good”.

According to Heming Willis, although she’s tried to put her best foot forward, she says she’s struggled with the “doom and gloom” that’s come with Willis’ diagnosis. She explained: “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life - I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can.”

“I do that for myself. I do that for our two children. And Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. So I don’t want it to be misconstrued,” the former model said as she teared up. In the video, she also said that she’s tried to stay strong for those depending on her. She shares two daughters with the Sixth Sense actor: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, nine.

“I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and of my family. When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love. So it’s really important,” she continued.

She also urged those who are fellow caretakers to remember to take at least five minutes and make a “conscious effort” to do something that makes them happy as an act of self-care.

“I know your day is stressful, and I know that your day is hard, but I just want you to break it up for a minute, and just look for something beautiful,” Heming Willis encouraged.

Heming Willis, although devastated by her husband’s diagnosis, has been cherishing the time spent with the actor. In March, the former model shared some of her favourite photos of her husband for their 14th wedding anniversary and a video of the pair renewing their vows for their 10th wedding anniversary.

She captioned the video: “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

The vow renewal was filmed by the actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, with who he shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.