Ryan Gosling has revealed how his youngest daughter pulled a “real power move” where she gave the the Louvre Museum in Paris, France a “thumbs down”.

The father-of-two —who shares seven-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, and six-year-old daughter, Amada with his long-time partner Eva Mendes — discussed his family’s recent trip to Paris during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

While discussing some of his children’s daily habits, Gosling recalled how Amada expressed her distate for the Louvre.

“My youngest has a real power move,” The Notebook star explained. “Here’s an example. We got to work in France, so we went to the Louvre. We saw ‘Winged Victory,’ we saw ‘Venus de Milo.’”

“And we were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she goes, ‘this museum?,’” he continued, as he imitated how his daughter had had her thumb down and an unimpressed look on her face.

Gosling said that when he asked Amada why she didn’t like the museum, she responded: “Because, it is not good.”

He added that Amada’s sass didn’t stop there and that her “real power move” was where she’d “turn around” with both thumbs facing down and behind her back.

While replicating his daughter’s move, Fallon and the audience laughed heartily.

“The thumbs-down walk-away,” Gosling added. “It’s like Roman Empire-level shade.”

While Mendes and the La La Land star have kept their personal lives and children mostly out of the spotlight, the Hitch star spoke to Byrdie earlier this month about her family’s summer plans.

The 48-year-old actor said that after taking a trip to London and going on multiple “field trips” with her daughters in the spring, she’s decided that she wants to “bring boredom back”.

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theatre, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle—I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” she said. “And now I feel like it’s time to bring boredom back. I’m bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well.”

“I really feel like when we’re bored—not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television—that’s when ideas come in,” she added.

Mendes also opened up about her priorities as a parent and how “important” it is for her and Gosling to raise her children in a way where they feel confident in themselves.

“Hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they’re enough,” she “That’s the one thing that’s really important to me. Because once they feel like they’re enough, no matter what they do.”