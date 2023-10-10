Ryan Reynolds opens up about how his mental health spins ‘out of control’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has spoken candidly about his mental health, revealing that his mind can “spin out of control” sometimes.

The actor, 46, spoke candidly about his mental health challenges during an interview with Page Six on 9 October, while attending non-profit organisation Bring Change to Mind’s annual Revels & Revelations Gala. Speaking to the outlet, he revealed that he’s found himself spinning “out of control” at times, before noting that he’s “not always great” at maintaining his mental equilibrium.

However, Reynolds shared some routines that he follows when struggling with his mental health. “I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control,” he said. “Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not.”

The Deadpool star noted that when he becomes aware of those “out of control” moments, he meditates in order to “take the time” for himself to regroup. He also shared how he’s become aware of his own lifestyle traits that he wants to work on amid his mental health struggles.

“I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way,” he said. “I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can.”

This isn’t the first time that Reynolds has spoken out about his mental health. He first opened up about his struggles with anxiety in February 2022 during an appearance on CBS’s Sunday Morning. “I’ve had anxiety my whole life really and you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality. That one takes over when that happens,” he said.

He also recalled how his feelings of anxiety would intensify before appearances on talk shows, such as Late Night With David Letterman. “I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open,” he said. “And I would think to myself: ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit.’ Just, like, something horrible’s gonna happen!”

The Green Lantern star then noted that “as soon as that curtain opens” before he goes on stage, “this little guy takes over” that ultimately helps him manage his anxiety. “And he’s like: ‘I got this. You’re cool.’ I feel, like, my heart rate drop and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I’m this different person. And I leave that interview going: ‘God, I’d love to be that guy!’” he said.

During his appearance at Bring Change to Mind’s event on 11 October, Reynolds also discussed conversations that he and his wife, Blake Lively, have with their children about mental health. “I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” he told People at the gala. “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”

Reynolds and Lively, who’ve been married since 2012, share three daughters: James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. In February, they welcomed their fourth child, whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed.

The Free Guy star also explained that the “best time” of his day is when he walks his children to and from school. When discussing some of the challenges that children often face, Reynolds praised his daughters for the self-awareness they’ve developed.

“I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigours of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now,” he said. “People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”