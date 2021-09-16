Sadie Frost has revealed she had “serious” post-natal depression after having two babies less than two years apart.

The 56-year-old fashion designer and actor Jude Law, 48, had two children together – Iris, born in 2000, and Rudy, born in 2002 – before they divorced in 2003.

“Because I had had two children very close together and my life was going a hundred miles an hour, I got very serious post-natal depression,” Frost said on The Moments That Made Me podcast.

“That is when my whole world came caving in and it was scary for quite a few years on a daily basis.”

The Floozie by Frost and French entrepreneur said she believes her battle with post-natal depression “moulded” her into the person she is now.

“It made me more determined to be a strong mother, more career-orientated and help other people,” she explained. “Take out but pack in, and make other people’s lives better and anyone who is in pain, try and help as much as possible.

“For me, it has moulded me into the person I am today.”

Describing how it still affects her today, Frost added: “There’ll always be that post-[trauma] or something that can trigger the fact that you’re on the edge. You’re a slightly ‘broken, damaged person’ and you’ll never completely mend it.

“I take everything, my mental health seriously.”

The NHS reports that post-natal depression affects more than one in every 10 women within a year of giving birth, but that many women do not realise they have it because it can develop gradually.

While feeling a bit down, tearful or anxious during the first two weeks after giving birth is normal, guidelines suggest seeking help if mental health symptoms continue for longer than this.

Find more information and guidance on the NHS website or contact mental health charity Mind to seek help.