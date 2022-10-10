Sajid Javid says people who promote self-harm online should be prosecuted

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Promoting self-harm online should be made a criminal offence, Sajid Javid has said.

The former health secretary has called on the government to introduce a renewed 10-year suicide prevention strategy as he reflected on his eldest brother Tariq’s suicide on World Mental Health Day (10 October).

Writing in an article for The Telegraph, Javid said the government’s earlier suicide prevention strategy (2012) must be updated to include a greater focus on the online world.

His comments come after an inquest into the death of Molly Russell concluded that the 14-year-old had “access to images, video clips and text concerning or concerned with self-harm, suicide or that were otherwise negative or depressing in nature”.

“A new suicide-prevention plan should also include detail of how government proposes to create a specific offence that covers those who encourage or assist others to self-harm,” Javid said.

Javid said the current Suicide Act (1961) makes it very difficult for prosecutors to bring a case against anyone who encouraged or incited suicide or self-harm online.

“When it comes to the encouragement of suicide and related harmful behaviour, we are currently relying on legislation that was primarily created long before the digital age. There is currently no specific offence that covers those who digitally encourage or assist others to self-harm,” Javid said.

“This gap needs to be urgently closed – as we were all reminded of just 10 days ago by the Coroner’s verdict on the tragic suicide of Molly Russell. We need to make the laws on suicide fit for the internet age.”

In 2021, 5,291 suicides were registered in England. Javid noted that two thirds of people who take their own life are not in contact with mental-health services.

He called for a cross-government strategy which would also ensure that all public-sector employees who work with vulnerable people receive suicide-prevention training.

Javid said the government must “not shy away” from disparities across the UK.

Around three quarters of deaths by suicide each year are men, and those in the Northeast of England are more likely to die by suicide than those in London.

Additionally, the Office for National Statistics found middle-aged men living in the most deprived areas are more at risk of suicide than those who live in affluent areas (36.6 per 100,000 compared to 13.5 per 100,000).

Tariq, died by suicide in July 2018. Javid, who was serving as home secretary at the time, said he received the tragic news over the phone. “As a family, we simply had not seen it coming,” he added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.