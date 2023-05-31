Sarah Beeny shares health update after all-clear from breast cancer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Beeny has said she is feeling happy and well after being given the all-clear from cancer by her doctors.

The TV presenter and property expert, 51, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year.

In April she was told she was all-clear from the disease. In recent months, Beeny has been working on a new Channel 4 documentary that follows her journey from diagnosis to treatment.

Appearing on BBC‘s The One Show on Monday (29 May), the presenter said she “always feared” getting breast cancer after her mother died from the same cancer when Beeny was 10 years old.

“When I got to 39, which is the age she died, I thought ‘Here we are.’ And then I got to 40 and thought, that’s weird!” she said. “And then I got to 50 and got the diagnosis.”

“I’ve lived with this fear for such a long time,” she continued. “But once I realised how the treatment works, it’s not nearly as bad as the fear.”

Appearing on Lorraine in April, Beeny said her cancer journey had been a “rollercoaster ride”.

​​“But I feel very fortunate that I had the diagnosis that I did, and that I live in 2023 and that I’m the age that I am. So many things I’m fortunate for, so I feel very blessed,” she said.

Sarah Beeny has been given the all-clear from cancer (Instagram/Sarah Beeny)

Beeny, who received chemotherapy, said she would have to take medication for the next 10 years and remain “very vigilant”.

“But, yeah, it’s been a weird ride that I wouldn’t wish on anyone else but I’m glad I did it rather than somebody else,” she added.

Beeny has four children: Rafferty, Laurie, Billy and Charlie; and married her husband, artist Graham Swift, in 2003.

Her family appears in her Channel 4 series Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, which was filmed before her diagnosis.

Sarah Beeny: Breast Cancer, My Family and Me will air on Monday 12 June on Channel 4 at 9pm.