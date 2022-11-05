Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I don’t want to be ashamed’: Sarah Beeny reveals she shaved her hair with dog clippers following cancer diagnosis

The TV host is undergoing chemotherapy

Saman Javed
Saturday 05 November 2022 12:21
Comments
Actress Elizabeth Hurley discusses breast cancer awareness on Loose Women

Sarah Beeny has revealed she used dog clippers to shave her head as she calls on fellow cancer patients to feel “unashamed” of their baldness.

The presenter, who is best known for her work on Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country, revealed in August that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a new interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, Beeny, 50, said she has more than ten different wigs but does not feel ashamed of her bare scalp.

“Having no hair often seems to be associated with anger,” Beeny said.

“You’re a victim or it’s a punishment, like Fantine in Les Misérables, or Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. People are ashamed of their bald heads.

Recommended

On her decision to shave her head using dog clippers, Beeny said: “The more I talk to people in this boat, the word I keep hearing is ‘shame’ and I thought: Why? If you’ve got breast cancer and you’re having treatment, the fact you have no hair is not a reason to be ashamed.

“I don’t want to be ashamed. I don’t want other people to feel ashamed. I want to change that stereotype.”

Beeny first revealed her diagnosis on Instagram, sharing a photograph of her four sons initially cutting off some of her hair.

“A little pile of not very good condition hair on its way to Little Princess Trust,” Beeny wrote in the caption.

“My trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night. Getting one step ahead after the first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday. The exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”

Discussing the effect of chemotherapy on her hair and mental health, Beeny said it was “really traumatic” when she ran her hands through her hair and handfuls began falling out.

Recommended

“That’s when I cried. I thought, ‘Oh God, this is it. It’s happening’,” she said.

The presenter is set to finish chemotherapy on 30 December, and said she will celebrate with a bottle of champagne.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in