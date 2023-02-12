Seann Walsh admits he ‘passed out’ during birth of first child with Grace Adderley

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Seann Walsh and his girlfriend Grace Adderley have welcomed their first child together, although the stand-up comedian had a much more eventful time during the labour than he may have imagined.

Walsh, 36, admitted that he fainted while Adderley, 30, was giving birth to their baby.

In an Instagram update shared with more than 200,000 followers, the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star also praised the hospital staff for being “great” throughout the labour.

He said: “So Grace has had our baby and [I’m] sat here in the very relaxing postnatal department and the staff have been great.

“The nurses have been coming up to me all morning and congratulating me, which has just been lovely.”

In an Instagram Story, Walsh added: “Oh by the way, I passed out during the birth. Of course, I did. The nurse’s response: ‘Men.’ Fair.”

The birth comes days after Walsh’s stand-up show Seann Walsh: Is Dead, Happy Now? was named best show by the Chortle Awards.

In his video, he joked: “I didn’t realise how many people knew what the Chortle comedy award for best show was but, you know, these nurses have their finger on the pulse. They really do.

“Just shows you how well the NHS is doing really. I should have brought the award with me but I just wasn’t thinking. The baby,” he said, sighing. Walsh added: “Great week actually, great week.”

Seann Walsh shared an update with his Instagram followers about the birth of his baby (Instagram/Seann Walsh)

Walsh and Adderley have been dating since 2019 and announced in December last year that they were expecting their first child.

Speaking to Hello magazine at the time, Walsh said that the couple decided not to find out the baby’s sex until the birth.

“Grace will be immersed in the miracle of it all, while I’ll be thinking, ‘This could make a good 10 minutes on stage,’” he joked. “If ever I feel tense or awkward, I do always feel I have to break the tension with something funny. And it will be my first ever dad joke.”

(Instagram/Seann Walsh)

Last year, Walsh appeared on I’m A Celebrity alongside former rugby player and husband of Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

His last appearance on reality TV prior to the show was in 2018, when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

While competing in I’m A Celebrity, he opened up about the aftermath of his time on Strictly and described it as “easily the most depressing month of my entire life”.