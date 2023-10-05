Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has launched her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit auction, and many A-list celebrities donated big-ticket events and items to raise funds for mental health awareness.

On 4 October, the Rare Beauty founder celebrated the first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance and Reflection in Los Angeles. The event supported Gomez’s non-profit organisation, the Rare Impact Fund, which works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and expand access to mental health services and education for young people.

Not only did the sold-out event help raise money towards the Rare Impact Fund’s mission of mental health awareness, but it was also attended and supported by a number of star-studded celebrities.

Martin Short, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-star, served as emcee and auctioneer for the evening. Of course, the legendary comedian didn’t stray from making the occasional joke or two. “I am proud to call Selena Gomez my friend, and not because she’s successful or rich; because she’s both,” said Short, per the Hollywood Reporter. “What makes tonight very important is we’re here to support youth mental health awareness. I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that hasn’t been touched by mental health and its issues and the pain it can bring a family. We are here to raise urgent funds for the young people who need them.”

The benefit also featured a special performance by Grammy-winning singer HER and a DJ set from music producer and Gomez’s “Wolves” collaborator, Marshmello.

However, it was the number of big-ticket items and experiences donated by celebrities that were the main event. Perhaps the most notable donation came from Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, who donated VIP tickets to her Eras Tour concert, listed on the Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s auction site for the starting price of $5,000. The item is no longer available, according to the Hollywood Reporter, because it’s already sold for a staggering $15,000.

Gomez’s fellow Only Murders in the Building co-star, Paul Rudd, also donated quite the fan experience - a movie night with none other than Rudd himself for $5,000. Other sold auction items included a glam session with Gomez’s stylists and lunch with Camila Cabello.

Pro soccer star Lionel Messi donated a signed jersey, which may explain Gomez’s meme-worthy attendance at his Inter Miami game in Los Angeles earlier this month. The Argentine player’s jersey is still available to bid for $6,000.

Other items that have not yet been sold include VIP tickets to Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour in Los Angeles, a signed banjo from Steve Martin, a luxury five-night Airbnb getaway to Mexico, and a four-night stay at the Four Seasons Resort in Maui.

Gomez took the stage at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, where she spoke about her own struggles with mental health. “This has been the culmination of a lifelong dream for me, but it has also stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life,” the former Disney Channel star told attendees.

“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. In 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder and, to be honest, everything quickly changed,” she continued. “I actually got the knowledge and the answers I had been desperate for for so long, and understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it, and I’m less afraid than I used to be.

“With that knowledge, I could seek out the support I needed to be myself, to find my joy again, and tonight I’m very proud to say that I have. I’m working really hard every day and I’m so happy just to be alive and be here with you guys today.”

The Rare Impact Fund, which Gomez founded in 2020, has a goal of raising $100m in the next 10 years to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. While the “Lose You to Love Me” singer acknowledged that her mission “probably sounds really absurd,” she noted that it’s people like her little sister, Gracie, and “the world that she and her generation inherits” that inspires her to make the world “a kinder one, a clearer one, a more connected one, with support and access”.

“It has been my ultimate dream to launch this fund and it’s probably the most important thing that I’ve ever done, and I just couldn’t be more proud of the Rare Impact team for the work that they’re doing,” Gomez added, before thanking the crowd for “everything you’re going to do tonight; it’s the hardest journey I’ve ever been on but by far the most rewarding”.

Gomez first revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - a mental health condition that causes episodes of mood swings - in 2020, when she appeared on Miley Cyrus’s Instagram Live series titled “Bright Minded”.

During a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone published in November 2022, Gomez shared that she checked into a mental health facility in 2018 after experiencing her first bipolar episode. She opened up about the “dark” period in her “early twenties” when she “started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad”.

In her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez described the fear she felt after receiving her bipolar disorder diagnosis. “When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” she recalled in the documentary, which was released last November. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I didn’t come back?

“I needed to keep learning about it,” she said of the condition. “I needed to take it day by day.”

Gomez has also been open about her battle with the autoimmune condition lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2014 and underwent a kidney transplant for in 2017.