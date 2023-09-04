Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Gallagher and Selena Gomez were among the eclectic array of celebrities who turned out to watch Lionel Messi’s club Inter Miami play Los Angeles FC on Sunday (3 September).

The extensive guest list of “notable attendees” at the match, which took place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and eventually saw Inter Miami win 3-1, featured famous faces from the worlds of film, music and sport.

The list, which has been shared on Twitter, included actors like Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Glen Powell, and Will Ferrell, who is a co-owner of LAFC. Upping the star power further, it also featured two Spider-Man stars past and present, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, who played a US college football coach hired to lead fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond in the hit Apple TV+ comedy, showed that he is a fan of the sport in real life too, attending with co-star Brendan Hunt.

California resident Harry was photographed cheering on the LA team, holding a team scarf. His wife Meghan Markle was named on the guest list ahead of the match, but appeared not to attend the game.

While other famous attendees had their occupation written on the list, Harry and Meghan were the only guests not to have further information detailed alongside their names, referred to only as “Prince Harry” and “Meghan Markle”.

Harry’s outing came two days after he and Meghan were spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night (1 September), when the couple were pictured in a private box.

Alongside the likes of former Oasis star Gallagher and singer-actor Gomez, who looked on open-mouthed as LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy saved a shot from Messi, other musicians on the guest list included rappers Nas, Tyga and Cypress Hill’s BReal, as well as Rage Against the Machine.

Basketball stars LeBron James, James Harden and Magic Johnson, who is also a co-owner of LAFC, were listed as attendees too.

Football legend and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was also photographed at the game, watching from the sidelines rather than from the VIP seats.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July, after his contract at French club Paris Saint-Germain expired in June. His new contract at the US club is set to run until 2025.

Beckham said that he “couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club” when Messi’s signing was announced, and described it as a dream come true.