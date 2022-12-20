Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian surprise their daughter Olympia with a pony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have gifted their daughter Olympia a special surprise: her very own pony.

On Sunday, the Reddit co-founder shared an Instagram post of himself posing alongside his and Williams’ five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. , and her new pet.

“I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family,” he captioned the post, adding that his daughter had already picked out a name for the pony. “She already named her: Daisy.”

The sweet image showed the father-daughter duo on their farm, with the fluffy black-and-white pony standing front and centre.

“Every little girl’s dream!” one fan commented.

“Ok, I am trying to be happy for her but eight-year-old me is so ENVIOUS!” another fan jokingly said.

That same day, Williams posted a picture of the family of three to her own Instagram page. “Family day on the farm,” she captioned the post, which showed herself, her husband, and their daughter driving around in a golf cart.

Daisy isn’t the only furry friend to join the Williams-Ohanian family. The couple are also pet owners to their tiny Yorkshire terrier, Christopher Chip, who has his own Instagram account.

Alexis Ohanian recently celebrated his daughter’s fifth birthday by reflecting on his fatherhood journey so far. In a sweet Instagram tribute, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of himself cuddling and kissing Olympia on the cheek, writing in the caption: “How are you already five, Olympia Ohanian?? I love you more every single day, you’ve made me a better man, and I’m so grateful your mama brought you into this world. I’m gonna Uppy you forever!”

Earlier this year, legendary athlete Serena Williams retired from her 25-year career in tennis following her third-round loss at the US Open in September. Now, Williams has said she is focused on growing her family.

In a personal essay published in Vogue, titled “Serena Williams Says Farewell to Tennis On Her Own Terms – And In Her Own Words,” the grand slam champion announced her plans to retire after the US Open tournament. Williams wrote that her daughter often says she wants to be a big sister, and as the youngest of five sisters, she feels this is “a moment I need to listen very carefully to”.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia… But I’m turning 41 this month and something’s got to give.”