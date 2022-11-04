Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song.

Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”.

On it, Drake raps: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Now, it seems Ohanian has countered the Grammy-winning artist’s critical assessment, writing in a Twitter thread: “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do – including being the best groupie for my wife and daughter.”

The Reddit co-founder added: “It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman.

“In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representative for comment.

Drake has yet to publicly address the meaning behind the verse, but he and Williams are rumoured to have been romantically linked after they were seen kissing in 2015. Neither one has publicly acknowledged the rumours.

Williams later went on to marry Ohanian in 2017. They welcomed their first and only child, daughter Olympia, that same year.

Ohanian’s remarks follow those made earlier today by Megan Thee Stallion, who hit out at Drake for seemingly implying that she was lying about being shot by Tory Lanez in another song off his newest album.

Her Loss is out now.